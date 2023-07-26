I got an early look at Volvo's $34,950 electric SUV and saw why it's one of the best Tesla rivals yet

The Volvo EX30 starts at a bargain-bin $34,950. Tim Levin/Insider

I got an early look at Volvo's $35,000 electric SUV coming in 2024.

The little EX30 packs an estimated 275 miles of range and a stylish, minimalist interior.

It's one of the most exciting Tesla rivals yet.

Elon Musk's Tesla has been untouchable in the US electric car market for years.

But plenty of major car companies are trying their hardest to challenge the electric-vehicle maker at its own game. And the competition is getting better and better.

Case in point: The upcoming Volvo EX30. The little SUV serves up stylish looks, enough range for most people, and a minimalist interior that improves upon the sort of uncluttered, tech-forward design that Tesla pioneered. All that, plus the electric SUV's bargain-bin starting price, makes the EX30 one of the most exciting Tesla rivals coming down the pike.

I got an early look at Volvo's upcoming electric SUV, and I think it's one of the most exciting Tesla rivals yet.

Let me show you around the EX30 and explain why.

The little SUV has the hefty, chiseled styling Volvo is known for.

The design of Tesla's Model 3 and Y are getting dated. The EX30 looks fresh and cool.

Up front you have Volvo's signature Thor's hammer headlights.

I like how Volvo kept the SUV's front end clean and modern rather than slapping on some kind of fake grille.

The interior embraces Swedish minimalism and is a refreshing change from the norm.

I think Volvo took the uncluttered, techy look that Tesla pioneered and gave it a much-needed style update.

Instead of a bunch of speakers scattered around, Volvo put the whole stereo system in a sound bar on the dashboard.

To further simplify the interior, Volvo took all the usual clutter from the doors and elsewhere and put it in the center of the car.

The center armrest houses the window switches and door locks.

Instead of a glove box, you'll find a storage cubby with USB-C ports down low.

And in the back row, the USB-C ports and window switches are also centralized.

The design makes the whole interior easy on the eyes and creates more elbow room by slimming down the doors.

Volvo also did away with the gauge cluster and most buttons in favor of a central touchscreen.

Here's a nice touch: The top section of the screen displays all the info that would usually be right in front of the driver, like speed and range.

Volvo purposefully placed that bit high enough that drivers can just glance over and not take their eyes off the road.

The display uses a Google operating system that's nicer than most car software and comes with Google Maps built in. The EX30 also ships with wireless Apple CarPlay.

All the efforts to cut complexity also make the EX30 greener to manufacture, since fewer parts are needed.

The cabin as a whole is also super stylish and quirky.

I particularly liked the speckled bits made from recycled plastic and the slim, shiny door handles.

Cupholders pop out from the center console when you need them …

… and there's a removable storage/trash bin between the seats.

Interior space is decent, but the EX30 is a pretty compact SUV so don't expect tons of legroom in back.

Range is estimated at a healthy 275 miles for the single-motor, extended-range model. Some electric cars offer more range, but that's solid compared to the competition.

Another huge selling point for the EX30: its price.

It will start at $34,950, which is super competitive with the Model 3's $32,740 starting price (after federal tax credits). The Model 3 is a sedan so it wouldn't compete directly with the EX30, but it is Tesla's cheapest model.

That makes the EX30 one of the lowest-priced electric models in the US — and it's from a premium brand.

Toyota's BZ4X, albeit slightly larger, costs $42,000 and offers 23 fewer miles of range.

The EX30 shouldn't disappoint buyers who want a little extra fun factor in their grocery-getting SUV.

The high-performance, dual-motor model blasts to 60 mph in a brief 3.4 seconds, making it the quickest Volvo ever.

Between its stylish design, approachable price, and competitive range, I think the EX30 will be a hit once it goes on sale in 2024.

