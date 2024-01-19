'We got 'er done': Watch 'Amish horse power' pull car out of snowy ditch

Nothing can warm a heart faster than a good deed, especially in this weather.

Sandra Sam Newton, a resident of Ethridge, Tennessee, about 80 miles southwest of Nashville, captured a clip of an Amish man and his carriage full of horses trying to assist a vehicle in need early Monday morning.

The video shows the carriage approaching a white SUV, whose front half was stuck in an opening covered in snow.

Newton, who noted that vehicle had been stuck in that position for a while, wonders aloud whether “this horse power will work” as the man moves to hitch his carriage to the car.

The Amish man, the vehicle’s owner and other horses jump to help get the car out of the ice, pulling and pushing it out of the crevice.

“We’ve got push power now … Push a little harder. Push a little harder,” says Newton.

After several seconds of pushing, the group manages to get the vehicle back on the road.

“We got 'er done,” Newton says at the end of the video.

Watch the video below to see the horses successfully pull the car from the ice

Car safety tips for winter weather

Driving in the snow or when its cold is no joke, here are some car safety tips you should keep in mind as you brave the elements:

Make sure your battery and charging systems are in good shape as battery posts and cable connections with clean corrosion are more reliable during cold conditions.

Avoid using your vehicle to charge devices. Instead, invest in a few portable chargers.

Clean vehicle headlights, replace old wiper blades and inspect their tires' tread depth and pressure to ensure proper visibility and traction.

Avoid using cruise control and making unnecessary lane changes in icy conditions as doing so can increase the odds of colliding with ice while switching lanes.

