Got New Year’s Eve plans in KC? Here are the parties, kid events and David Koechner

Dan Kelly
·2 min read
David Koechner will pull double duty during a Kansas City homecoming this weekend.

The Tipton, Missouri, native and Big Slick Celebrity Weekend co-host will appear at the Kansas City Improv, but in addition to doing a stand-up act he will present “‘The Office’ Trivia With Todd Packer.” Koechner, who played obnoxious paper salesman Todd Packer on “The Office,” will tell behind-the-scenes stories, answer questions and test the audience’s knowledge of the sitcom. The show will start at 7 p.m. Dec. 29 ($43).

Koechner will perform his stand-up act at 9:45 p.m. Dec. 29, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Dec. 30 and 8 p.m. Dec. 31 ($33). The shows were postponed from mid-December because Koechner was ill. Tickets for all three nights are available at improvkc.com.

New Year’s Eve events

More comedy

Adam Ferrara, 7 and 10:25 p.m., Comedy Club of Kansas City ($30-$38). thecomedyclubkc.com.

New Year’s Eve at The Bird, 8 p.m., Bird Comedy Theater ($20). thebirdkc.com.

Parties

New Year’s Eve party featuring The Stolen Winnebagos, 6:30 p.m., The View at Briarcliff ($200-$250). theviewatbriarcliff.com.

NYE Live!, 7 p.m., KC Live! ($70-$185). nye-live.com/kansas-city.

24k Gold Masquerade New Year’s Eve Party, 8 p.m. J. Rieger & Co. ($150). jriegerco.com.

Bollywood NYE 2024, 8 p.m., College Basketball Experience ($29-$89). facebook.com.

New Year’s Eve 2024, 8 p.m., Atrium at the American Jazz Museum ($25). eventbrite.com/event.

New Year’s Eve featuring Summer Breeze, 8 p.m., Uptown ($60). uptowntheater.com.

New Year’s Eve featuring Surfin’ USA and Vinyl Revival, 8 p.m., Aztec ($40-$55). aztecshawnee.com.

New Year’s Eve: The Freedom Affair, 8 p.m., RecordBar ($48.14-$87.79). therecordbar.com.

NYE Bar Crawl, 8 p.m., multiple venues ($29-$39). nasstive.com.

NYE at The Temple, 8:30 p.m., Scottish Rite Temple ($54.97-$175). nyekc.com.

Black Party XIX, 9 p.m., The Truman ($75.97-$175.97). https://blackpartykc.com.

Last Dance NYE Blowout featuring Sheppa and The Phantastics, 9 p.m., The Ship ($95). theshipkc.com.

New Year’s Eve: Disco Never Died, 9 p.m., Crossroads Hotel ($185). crossroadshotelkc.com.

New Year’s Eve featuring Dolewite and DJ Ashton Martin, 9 p.m., VooDoo ($10.50). voodookc.com.

Wonder Eve at the Wonderscope Children’s Museum will be one of several New Year’s Eve celebrations for children.
Kids events

Wonder Eve, 9 a.m.-noon, Wonderscope Children’s Museum ($10-$14; members free). wonderscope.org.

Zoo Year’s Eve, 10 a.m.-noon, Kansas City Zoo and Aquarium (free with admission, $9.50-$22). kansascityzoo.org.

Noon Years Eve, noon-6:30 p.m., Science City ($16). unionstation.org.

Noon Years Eve will return to Science City in Union Station, where last year’s celebration included hundreds of balloons falling from the ceiling.
Also

Kinnor Philharmonic, New Year’s Concert, 3 p.m. Jan. 1, White Theatre ($18-$38). thejkc.org.

