Got an ex who did you wrong? Kitties at this Indiana animal shelter can help you move on

When Valentine's Day rolls around and you're still single and looking for a way to feel better — and maybe harboring just a little bit of resentment toward your ex — Humane Indiana can help. In more ways than one.

While a new furry companion can be a great way to cure loneliness this Valentine's Day, another option to move on from lingering anger is to make a $20 donation to have your ex's name written in a litter box so the cats can... take care of business.

Humane Indiana, an organization in northwest Indiana, announced on Monday their #NotAFanOfYourEx fundraiser.

How does the #NotAFanOfYourEx fundrasier work?

All you have to do is make a $20 donation on Humane Indiana's donation page, send them a direct message on either Facebook or Instagram with your reciept and the name you'd like to go in the litterbox. The adoptable kittens will do the rest!

If you are looking for a more permanent fix to your broken heart, consider adoption.

If you are interested in adopting a pet this Valentine's Day, Humane Indiana currently has over 70 animals available for adoption.

You can view all animals available for adoption at humaneindiana.org/adopt-a-pet.

Katie Wiseman is a trending news intern at IndyStar. Contact her at klwiseman@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @itskatiewiseman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana animal shelter helping scorned lovers get revenge