Got financial goals? Then you need a budget

Creating and sticking to a budget is vital in getting a handle on your finances – particularly if you're trying to work toward a savings goal. It doesn't matter if you're trying to create an emergency fund or set aside money for a car, a down payment on a house, or your retirement. If you want to control your spending and realistically work toward your financial goals, you need a budget.

Hunter Yarbrough

What is a budget, really?

While the word alone is enough to cause some people to panic, a budget is nothing more than a tool to compare and track your income and expenses over a defined period. (Most commonly one month.) Although many people equate the word with scarcity and restrictions, that's not the goal. The goal of a budget is to help you successfully manage your money. That said, a budget only works if you're honest about your earning and spending habits. To be effective, a budget requires a realistic assessment of how much money you're bringing in and where it's going.

Why create a budget?

In addition to ensuring that you don’t have “too much month left at the end of the money,” a budget can help.

Better understand your spending habits.

The simple act of standing back and seeing where your money really goes can help identify places where you can either cut back or spend more freely.

See where you need to adjust.

You can’t fix it if you don’t know what’s broken – seeing actual numbers in black and white encourages you to think twice before spending money on transitory “wants" that don’t fit your goals.

Make sure everyone’s on the same page.

When a couple has different visions of how and where to spend money, it can lead to problems. A budget puts things in perspective so everyone has the same expectations. Just getting started on a budget can be the hardest part for many people, especially if your finances already feel out of control.

Simple steps to take

Step 1: Establish your income

Job one is understanding how much total money you bring in each month. Whether it's from salary, side hustles, or investments, all known or dependable monthly income should be accounted for. (If you're self-employed, or if your income varies each month, calculate your average monthly earnings.)

Step 2: Determine your monthly expenses

It’s important to understand everywhere your money is going. Make a list that includes all of your bills and expenditures – including your mortgage or rent, car payments, insurance, transportation, household maintenance, groceries, memberships, clothes, the works – anywhere and everywhere you spend money every month.

Step 3: Categorize these expenses

Determine which of these expenses are necessary versus discretionary. Which ones are fixed or optional? (Do you really need that $6 specialty coffee drink every afternoon? How often are you actually going to wear that new outfit?) This will help you identify how to best allocate your money moving forward.

Try the 50-30-20 rule.

One popular approach to budgeting is to use the 50-30-20 rule. This method encourages people to set aside 50% of their monthly income for needs, 30% for wants, and 20% for savings and other financial goals.

Needs are the things you can't do without, like mortgage payments, utilities, food, insurance, etc. These expenses normally happen on a regular (often monthly) basis.

Wants are the non-essential expenditures – most often things you do for fun such as eating out, travel, entertainment, etc. (This is the category where people often classify something as a need when it’s really a want.)

Savings are more long-term – such as compiling an emergency fund (which should be a top priority, as we’ve discussed before), saving for retirement, etc. Paying down debt is another important element of this category.

Get started

One of the reasons people put off creating a budget is that they don't know how or where to start. (Or they remember their parents at the kitchen table with a calculator stressing out over spreadsheets.) The good news is, as the ways to spend money have diversified over the years, so have the ways to track it.

Try budgeting apps.

For those who need help reining in expenses and spending their money more wisely, budgeting apps can be an enormous help. Not only can they help you organize your income and expenses, but they can also alert you when you're veering off track. (And simply knowing that is half the battle.)

There are apps tailored to several different budgeting styles and needs. For those looking for a more "set it and forget it" approach to budgeting, Mint is a popular choice. For those who prefer a more hands-on approach, Goodbudget may fit the bill. But you're the best judge of what will work for you. Given the sheer number of personal finance and budgeting apps available, it's worth it to shop around. (To help in your research, Nerdwallet has actually compiled a list of some of the best choices for 2022.)

Take the bucket approach.

You may have heard of the "envelope" system for budgeting. In it, you divide your budget into spending categories, then allot the appropriate amount of money for each category in an envelope for the month. When the envelope is empty, you've reached that month's limit for spending in that category.

While strict, this system can be helpful for those who have a hard time sticking to their budgetary limits. But in an increasingly cashless economy, where more and more payments are made via credit or debit cards, many people are adapting this strategy.

A “bucket” approach to budgeting works just like the envelope system, except the money is divided into separate checking or savings accounts dedicated to each spending category. While the premise is the same, this approach allows you to manage payments on these expenses using checks, debit or credit cards, or even via cash via ATM withdrawal.

A budget requires monitoring.

Even after you've created your budget, you'll likely need to make some tweaks. There may be expenses you forgot or seasonal expenses that cause one category to balloon at a certain time of year. (School expenses, medical needs, etc.) So it's a good idea to review your budget at least every six months. Remember – transparency is the key to any budget. If your budget doesn't accurately depict where your money is going, it's no longer serving its purpose.

Hunter Yarbrough, CPA, CFP, is a vice president and financial adviser with CapWealth. He is passionate about taking a holistic view of personal finance, including investments, taxes, retirement, education, estate planning, and insurance. For more information about Hunter and CapWealth, visit capwealthgroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Got financial goals? Then you need a budget