Got fruit? Dollar General stores in Pennsylvania, Washington County now do

The newly remodeled Dollar General store in Blue Ridge Summit helped the company surpass 5,000 locations selling fresh produce, a milestone reached in late January.

The store at 15038 Buchanan Trail East now sells produce in addition to its traditional products. The Blue Ridge Summit store joins three others in Franklin County, Pa., as well as five in Washington County, Md., carrying the top 20 fresh items typically sold in traditional grocery stores.

The bigger picture: Produce at the dollar store: Fruits and veggies now at 5,000 Dollar General locations, company says

According to a news release from the company, the retailer "has more individual points of produce distribution than any other U.S. mass retailer or grocer."

Dollar General has approximately 80 percent of produce categories most grocery stores carry, the news release said. The list include fresh fruits and vegetables such as tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes and salad mixes. The stores also offer frozen, canned and refrigerated food.

Dollar General now sells fresh produce at more than 5,000 locations, including five stores in Washington County, Md., and four in Franklin County, Pa.

“At Dollar General, we strive to be a positive business partner and good community neighbor in Blue Ridge Summit,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “Although we are not a grocery store, we believe the addition of produce in our Blue Ridge Summit store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes affordable prices on quality products in a convenient location.”

$8.4 million awarded: Loan will help improve water reliability in Wayne Heights/Rouzerville area

In addition to Blue Ridge Summit, Dollar General stores selling produce in Franklin County are located at 50 Caplan Way, St. Thomas; 14415 Molly Pitcher Highway, Greencastle; and 7129 Anthony Highway, Quincy.

In Washington County, stores carrying produce are at 2 Beale’s Court, Boonsboro; 415 S. Conococheague St., Williamsport; and 225 E. Franklin St., 16525 National Pike and 761 E. Wilson Blvd., all of Hagerstown.

This article originally appeared on Waynesboro Record Herald: Pennsylvania, Washington County Dollar General stores add produce