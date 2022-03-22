'We got to do what we got to do': NJ gas prices mellow, but workers don't expect relief

Alex Romano, a circus performer from Blackwood, lucked into a temporary reprieve from last week's record-high gas prices. Right before pump prices took off earlier this month, he bought a small electric motorcycle from a friend.

“I’ve been just riding this around really,” said Romano, 31, gesturing to his bike. “To get around locally, at least, because of the price of gas.”

He still has to travel by car for work, though, so he upped his booking fees to account for gas expenses.

NJ gas prices are beginning to fall: But what really drives them in the first place?

While not everyone in South Jersey has an electric motorcycle, nearly everyone is affected by high gas prices — even as they continue to deflate.

The spike in gas prices was prompted in no small part by the Russian invasion of Ukraine last month, but prices were already rising before the war began.

The average cost of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey crossed the $3.25 mark in October of last year and approached but never exceeded $3.50 throughout the holiday season, according to data from GasBuddy. The price mellowed to around $3.35 until the end of January when it started slowly inching up. Between Feb. 6 and 8, the average price per gallon passed $3.50. On Feb. 24, the day Russia invaded Ukraine, a gallon cost $3.621. Two weeks into the conflict, prices peaked around $4.377 on March 11 and, a week later, they dropped to $4.244 on March 17.

Gas station attendant Amir Pervaiz, 49, pumps a customer's gas at Country Farms in Hainesport, N.J., on March 14, 2022.

However, the impact of this surge in prices will continue to be felt for weeks, according to Bhavesh Patel, owner of Country Farms, a gas station and convenience store in Hainesport.

Patel, who’s been in the gas station business for 25 years, said that younger people don’t care about the price change while older people panic. Regardless, people will buy gas no matter what, he said.

Even as the price soars, people will still buy the same amount of gas because they have to in order to go to work or simply get around. In economic terms, this makes gas an inelastic good. In laymen’s terms, this means gas prices are likely to stay high for the foreseeable future, Patel said.

From wholesale suppliers to stations like his and Wawa, businesses are still turning a profit, he said.

“They are making money, why should it (prices) go down?” he said last week. “Today’s supposed to go down, but no one reduced the price.”

Gas prices hit a record-high in early March, impacting individuals and businesses across South Jersey. One such business is Country Farms convenience store in Hainesport, N.J., show here on March 14, 2022.

Doug Turner, a 61-year-old environmental well driller from Barrington, explained the consumer side of the issue while getting gas at Country Farms.

“We got to do what we got to do to keep working,” he said. “Those of us who are going out every day to work, we’re going to pay a lot. Luckily the people who are staying home to work are doing OK.”

At the end of the month, a lot of people living paycheck to paycheck come to get gas, said Patel. They ask attendants to put just $5 or $10 worth of gas in their tank, which isn’t much when a gallon costs upward of $4. He feels bad for them, he said, especially for customers driving larger vehicles like SUVs.

During price surges like this, customers tend to get angry at Patel and his employees.

Recently, some went so far as to argue that employees were cheating them out of gas. Because the gas needle in their car didn't move much, if at all, when they bought a small amount of gas, they filed a complaint with the Burlington County government, said Patel. A county official found everything in order, he said, but he still had to pay a $200 inspection fee.

When you spend $5 on gas, “the needle doesn’t move,” he said, exasperated.

He has loyal customers, though, who don’t complain, he said.

Gas station attendant Amir Pervaiz steps inside Country Farms convenience store in Hainesport, N.J., on March 14, 2022. Gas prices hit a record-high in early March, which impacted individuals and businesses across South Jersey.

Josh Luger, of Bordentown, the vice president of operations for a school graduation merchandise company, said that he is factoring gas prices into his team’s return-to-office and upcoming busy season strategy.

“I don’t want them to spend a lot of their paycheck to get into the office,” he said. “It’s influencing us and it’s definitely pumping the brakes on some more in-person stuff,” he said.

He’s scheduling their in-person responsibilities for one day a week instead of two shorter days, he said. This way, employees will only have to drive to the company’s Newark office when necessary.

The company, which sells class T-shirts, flowers and other school paraphernalia at high school and college graduations across the region, is looking at ways to optimize employee travel between home, the office and schools, he said.

As for personal travel, Luger hasn’t rescheduled anything — yet.

“I have some family in Pittsburgh I haven’t seen in a long time, and that’s a long drive,” he said. “So, is that free weekend to go visit family (and) stay in their house, really that free anymore?”

Regarding the Ukraine-Russia war, he said: “If it cost me a little bit more, than I think It's worth it.”

Aedy Miller covers education and the economy for the Burlington County Times, Courier-Post, and The Daily Journal. They are a multimedia journalist from Central Jersey and a recent graduate of the George Washington University.

This article originally appeared on Burlington County Times: NJ gas prices plateau near record-high, South Jersey reacts