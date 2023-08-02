‘He’s got a gun!’ Body cam shows moments that led to hours-long standoff near Dayton airport

Newly obtained body camera footage shows the moments that led to an hours-long standoff near Dayton airport and two suspects dead.

Troopers shot both suspects that are accused of carjacking a semi-trailer in Madison County and holding the driver hostage during a multi-county chase that ended on Dayton International Airport Access Road.

The trucker, who was still in the cab, survived the shootout.

Body camera from a London police officer shows that it all began with a routine traffic stop.

Around 1 a.m. body camera shows an officer pulling over a van that appears to have no working tail lights.

As the officer approaches, he tells the two passengers, a man, and a woman, the reason for the stop.

The officer asks the driver for identification, he replies he does not have any on him. He also states he does not know his social security number.

The two identify themselves as a 55-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman.

The identity of the two has not been released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, London Police Department, or the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

As the officer goes back to his cruiser to confirm this information the car suddenly takes off.

Body camera footage shows the chase continues for a few minutes until the suspects pull into a truck stop on I-70 in Madison County and run out of their car.

“You better stop, you better stop!” the officer yells. “I’m going to tase you, you’re going to get tased!”

As the officer deploys his taser he suddenly dives to the ground, after he gets up he screams “Gun!”

“Drop the gun! Drop the gun! He’s got a gun!” the officer continues to yell out to other officers.

The suspects were able to run to a nearby semi-tractor with no trailer. They got inside taking the driver still inside hostage.

Cruiser camera footage from another London police officer shows officers’ attempts to get the suspects to come out of the semi.

London police officers, deputies and state troopers continue to ask the suspects to end the stand-off peacefully for around 15 minutes.

Suddenly the semi with the two suspects and the driver inside takes off, sideswiping a London police cruiser.

This would be the start of an hours-long chase through Clark, Greene and Montgomery County before ending near the Dayton International Airport just before 3:30 a.m. From there, negotiations started with the suspects.

Around 7:30 a.m. Ohio State Highway Patrols’ Special Response team approached the semi to try and get the victim out when the suspect fired shots at the troopers.; Troopers returned fire, hitting both suspects.

The hostage was removed from the semi and had minor injuries.

Both suspects died from their injuries.

It’s not currently known if any troopers are on administrative leave pending the investigation of the shooting.

We are following this story and will share new information as we learn it.

