Got a New Year’s health goal? SC has 3 of the best nature walks for 2024, new survey shows

Was getting healthy a part of your New Year’s resolutions for 2024?

If you’re looking to enjoy the outdoors and get some fresh air while pursuing your new habits, South Carolina has several hiking, walking and biking trails to offer.

A recent study by Sustainable Jungle, a sustainability lifestyle website, found after polling 3,000 participants that three South Carolina trails were among the 150 best nature walks in the country for this new year.

Within the Palmetto State, Congaree National Park’s Boardwalk Loop Trail, Huntington Beach State Park’s trails and Caesars Head State Park’s Raven Cliff Falls Trail were all recognized.

Hiking trails and boardwalks of Congaree National Park crisscross swampy Cedar Creek. Here kayakers Jerry Crisp of Branchville, Jim Leavell of Greenville and Alan Russell of Simpsonville enjoy afternoon conversation as they pass beneath a wooden bridge. Matt Richardson

Located in Congaree National Park in Richland County, the Boardwalk Loop Trail is a 2.6-mile boardwalk that provides an accessible and leisurely introduction to the park’s wilderness.

Huntington Beach State Park’s trails, which were ranked just below Congaree National Park’s, are found in Georgetown County and offer short, easy trails for your family to enjoy. The shorter trail is an easy 0.2-mile walk to an observation deck over a water impoundment of Mullet Pond and the second is a 2-mile out-and-back trail that takes hikers through the maritime forest. If you’re hoping to extend your trek, continue north on the beach.

Lastly, Caesars Head State Park’s Raven Cliff Falls Trail in Cleveland off of Greer Highway is a moderately difficult one-way, 2-mile trail that features a 400-foot waterfall on Matthews Creek.

As for the top 10 overall best nature walks in the country, according to the poll, these include:

Lanikai Pillbox Hike on Oahu, Hawaii Lookout Mountain Trails in Chattanooga, Tennessee Waimea Valley Botanical Gardens Trail on Oahu, Hawaii Tomoka State Park in Florida Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico Amicalola Falls State Park Trails in Georgia Discovery Park Loop Trail in Seattle, Washington San Antonio Missions National Historical Park in San Antonio, Texas Great Falls Park Trails near McLean, Virginia Radnor Lake State Park Trails in Nashville, Tennessee