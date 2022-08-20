‘We got him’: Florida trucker arrested in 1996 rape, murder of Michigan woman
It’s been nearly 26 years since a delivery driver came upon a woman’s body rolled up in a blanket in southern Kent County.
It’s been nearly 26 years since a delivery driver came upon a woman’s body rolled up in a blanket in southern Kent County.
A St. Landry Parish correctional officer is facing charges after the sheriff's office said he gave inmates food in exchange for watching sexual acts.
The woman said she was entering the church’s driveway when a man driving a dark blue pick-up approached her.
“I was dancing, singing, partying … doing totally legal things,” Sanna Marin, 36, says after videos of her at a private party spark backlash against Finland’s youngest-ever leader
Three Japanese residents told Insider they felt getting people to drink more would lead to long-term problems in society.
Disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, already accused of killing his wife and son, was indicted on multiple money laundering and computer crime.
You have to love these types of phone calls! #GoBucks
"The Foxtel Group apologies if his remarks were misunderstood and caused any offense," the company said in a statement on Wednesday
The man was hospitalized after he was shot by police.
KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 20 AUGUST 2022, 16:30 The Russian Ministry of Defence has claimed that Russian soldiers have been poisoned in Zaporizhzhia Oblast of Ukraine with an artificially derived poison.
A man in Florida was arrested on drug charges at an RV park after the situation escalated, police say.
Closing arguments in Whitmer kidnap case paint two different pictures: Are defendants entrapped potheads, or willing criminals?
Florida announced 20 people, including three in Orange County, were arrested on charges of voter fraud.
Trump wanted to establish a "cordial relationship" with Clinton after the fractious presidential election of 2016, says Kushner writes, per The Hill.
Chadrick Wade told prison officials he was suicidal. They did nothing. His mother still has hope that the prison system can change.
Brooke Shields had a hard time letting go as her eldest daughter, Rowan, headed back to college. The 57-year-old actress cries on Instagram about how challenging it is to see her 19-year-old daughter leave home to start her sophomore year at Wake Forest University. Rowan is currently majoring in journalism. Back in May, ET let the aspiring broadcast journalist put her skills to the test by interviewing her famous mom.
The song became one of the country queen's signatures and helped make the name of its songwriter, Willie Nelson.
A trans woman in Japan was denied parental rights and recognition as the legal parent of her second daughter by the Tokyo high court due to her transition. It was ruled on Friday that the trans woman in her 40s was only recognized as the legal parent of her first daughter. Since her second daughter was born after her transition, the court denied the woman’s rights as the girl’s legal parent.
A pair of university professors "whitewashed" their home, and its value suddenly skyrocketed.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/FacebookA former Marine admitted in a wild jailhouse interview Thursday that he “emptied the clip” when he drunkenly gunned down his dad and stepmom in their bedroom last week.Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, is accused of breaking into his dad’s San Francisco home last weekend and fatally shooting 47-year-old Jose Hernandez and his wife, 41-year-old Yesenia Soto, in their bedroom.The slain couple’s 11-year-old daughter witnessed the carnage and Flores live-strea
Swimwear queen Kendall Jenner has given us another tropical floral bikini to dream over. Shop the exact neon string thongkini she wore in her IG mirror selfie.