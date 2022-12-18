He got hold of the officer’s stun gun and fired. It ended with back-up and pepper spray

Editor’s note: This blotter is compiled from recent Gig Harbor police reports.

Suspect grabs police stun gun

Gig Harbor police officers responded to a report of domestic abuse Nov. 26 in the 7400 block of Elk Creek Lane.

The caller told dispatchers her boyfriend was arguing with her over money, would not let her leave, and was physically assaulting her, according to police reports.

The officers arrived and saw him “screaming at her that he wanted his money,” the report said.

They saw him shove the woman multiple times.

When officers approached the man, the report said they smelled alcohol on his breath and thought he seemed intoxicated.

They tried to handcuff him, but he resisted, ignored officers and yelled at the woman, according to the report. At one point the man rocked back, knocking one of the officers down.

The other officer’s stun gun fell to the ground. Then the suspect grabbed it and wouldn’t let it go, the report said.

He allegedly told the officers he was going to shoot them with it. The first round he shot off went toward the house and didn’t hit either officer. A second round hit one of the officers in the foot, the report said.

At that point all the stun gun barbs had been fired. However, it could still deploy a current when the trigger button was pressed.

The officer that had not been shot tried to grab the stun gun, but the suspect hit the officer in the side of his body with it, according to the report.

Then the officer who was hit in the foot took his own stun gun and hit the suspect in the neck, causing him to release the stun gun. They pinned him to the ground until more units arrived.

While waiting the officers asked him about the altercation and told him he was under arrest.

The man continued to argue and tried to stand up. One of the officers struck him with a closed fist in his right side four times while giving him commands to stay on the ground.

A third officer arrived on the scene and pepper sprayed him.

One of the officers who was pinning him down got pepper spray straight to his eyes, the report said.

The third officer used his stun gun on the man, which led him to surrender, and the third officer was able to handcuff him.

The man was transported by fire personnel to St. Anthony’s Hospital for treatment and evaluation. Then police booked him into the Pierce County Jail.

Electric bill phone scam

Gig Harbor police responded to a reported phone scam Nov. 23.

A woman told officers she got a call from someone the night before who claimed they were from the Peninsula Light disconnect department. The caller said she owed $300 or her power would be disconnected, according to the police report.

The person claiming to be from Peninsula Light told her to go to a pharmacy and purchase a gift card and then call back with the gift card number, the report said.

She did.

The next day she called Peninsula Light and inquired about the call.

Peninsula Light advised her she was scammed and told her to call the police.

Shoplift suspect tries to use brother’s identity

A Gig Harbor police officer learned about a possible shoplift and citizens trying to stop the suspects Nov. 18 at Ross Dress for Less, 5500 Olympic Dr.

The officer arrived and saw a small crowd near the front of the store.

People were standing around and started pointing at a man.

The officer approached him, and the man began yelling that he saw others steal items from the store.

A woman said she saw the man the officer was talking to walk out of Ross with his arms full of unpaid merchandise, and that there were two other suspects, according to the report.

The man said he’d been in the store, but didn’t steal anything.

Then an employee told officers the man was one of the shoplifters, and the officer detained the suspect.

While the officer was conducting a pat down of the man, several people were shouting at the officer and pointing to a red Volkswagen in the parking lot, the report said.

The officer put the man inside his police car and drove over to the Volkswagen.

It was unoccupied and had several brand new clothing items in the back seat with tags attached.

The woman who saw the man leaving the store said he threw the merchandise into a red car.

The officer did a records check of the name the man gave him. The Department of Licensing photo did not match.

The man told the officer that years of drug abuse changed his appearance. He later admitted his real identity and said he originally gave them his step brother’s name.

He said he stashed the stolen merchandise behind the dumpster on the backside of a nearby restaurant.

He also told the officer the red Volkswagen belonged to his friend and that he didn’t know where she went.

A second officer arrived on the scene and checked behind the restaurant for the stolen merchandise. He returned with 15 items that were later returned to the store, valued just under $500.

The man’s real identity revealed an active warrant out of Pierce County related to vehicle theft. The officer booked him into the Pierce County Jail without issue.