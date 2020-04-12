How to use an Instant Pot

You finally have an Instant Pot, or you are looking to up your pressure cooker game. Either way, lucky you, and welcome to the awesome world of Instant Pot cooking. Once you know what you’re doing, this little powerhouse is one of the best kitchen appliances you’ll ever own.

Of course, until you know how to use it, veteran cooks and newbs alike are all on equal footing: Instant Pot changed the game. We’ve got easy to follow instructions, tips, and tricks on using your Instant Pot that you need to really wow your family and friends.

What is pressure cooking?

The primary function of most Instant Pot models is pressure cooking. The pressure is what allows the Instant Pot to be such a versatile cooking appliance. But what exactly is pressure cooking? It’s a food-preparation method that seals the food inside a vessel with liquid, using heat to create steam, which increases the pressure in the vessel. The appliance then traps or releases steam to control the level of pressure. With more pressure, the boiling point of the liquid rises, and the food cooks faster at a higher temperature. Pressure cooking retains the flavors and nutrients of your food while also creating moist and delicious results and saving energy in the process.

How do I use the settings?

The front of your Instant Pot can look pretty complicated, with all the different buttons denoting various programs. But once you understand what all the buttons mean, it’s pretty straightforward. Basically, each button refers to a different cooking method and has a preset cook time and pressure setting to make things more user-friendly.

BUTTON PRESSURE SETTING COOK TIME Slow Cook Normal 4 hours Pressure Low or high Manual Soup High 30 minutes Meat/Stew High 35 minutes Bean/Chili High 30 minutes Poultry High 15 minutes Rice Low Auto Multigrain High 40 minutes Porridge High 20 minutes Steam High 10 minutes Yogurt 3 programs Manual Saute Normal Manual Manual Defaults to high (can be adjusted) Manual Adjust N/A N/A Timer N/A Manual Keep Warm/Cancel N/A

Under the pressure setting column, you’ll see “High,” “Low,” and “Normal.” On some models, there will just be a “Pressure Level” button that you’ll push that will change the pressure levels and will display on the screen. A high pressure setting indicates the Instant Pot is cooking at high pressure, and the lid is sealed to keep the pressure trapped. A low pressure setting indicates lower pressure, but the appliance is still pressure-cooking. A normal setting shows that the appliance is functioning as a slow cooker and is not sealed or using pressure.

As for cook times, some recipes come with preset times, while others require you to manually input how long you want the cooking process to be. The Keep Warm setting will automatically turn on when cooking is done.