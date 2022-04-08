Got job offers? Here's how to decide on the right one.

As companies work to fill gaps left by the Great Resignation, the war for talent is competitive. It's a good time to be in the candidate pool and have options — but don’t get paralyzed weighing those options and end up making the wrong decision.

I work with employers at the Office of Career Services at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business, where we have seen a steady uptick in recruiting since the start of the pandemic. Companies are looking for candidates with sharp analytical skills, balanced out by strong soft skills — communication, leadership, teamwork, adaptability and emotional intelligence.

Hiring is much less cyclical than it has been in the past, and it's no longer a given that you have to relocate for a job with a company in a different region.

Cynthia Velazquez O'Brien is the senior director of employer relations at the Office of Career Services at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business.

For job seekers, that can mean expanding or eliminating the boundaries on their search and keeping options open longer before accepting an offer. In this market, that also can mean landing multiple job offers.

So how do you choose the right one?

Do your research. Make sure you know as much as you can about the company. Ask the hiring manager questions. It’s about the fit for you just as much as it is for them. Comb the company’s website and recent news articles. Clarify any specifics about the offer and benefits package you’ve received. This is your last chance to get all of the details to make the most informed decision you can — and compare the offer against other opportunities.

Weigh the pros and cons. Fully evaluate each opportunity. What makes you want to take the job? What kind of work do you ultimately want to do? How will the compensation package impact your income? Is it in the city you want to work in? Is it remote or not, and how does that align with what you want?

Be upfront about what you want. After you’ve figured out what's important to you, ask about anything missing from the position. It’s no longer a stigma to ask about things like flexible work schedules and remote work options. If you’re hoping for eventual opportunities for advancement within the organization or educational opportunities, ask about those possibilities.

Get to know the company’s culture. Talk to people already at the organization. Use your LinkedIn connections or reach out to your university or college’s career office to find fellow alum who work or worked at the company. Try to get a picture of what it's really like there.

Do what’s best for you. I never encourage reneging on a job you’ve already accepted. But you have to do what’s best for you. If your dream job becomes an option after you’ve committed to another position, consider the consequences — such as burning bridges with the company. I would also use this as an opportunity to have a conversation with the recruiter to negotiate or build your network. Be honest and share the reasons you are reneging — a better opportunity, once-a-lifetime job, more money, more flexibility, so on.

And remember: Taking an opportunity now doesn’t lock you in forever. There will be times to reevaluate your career goals in the future — and if the job market is like this one, you’ll have options.

