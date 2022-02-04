'We got justice for my daughter': Springfield man sentenced to life in prison for killing wife

Holding an album of Krystal Jones' baby photographs, mother Judy Gearhart-Jones, left, embraces Sarah Kilwien-Palma Rangel outside the Victim Services offices at the Lane County Courthouse in Eugene Tuesday before learning the sentencing hearing for Gino Mattei who was convicted last month of killing Krystal Jones on April 3, 2020, would be delayed until Thursday.

Family and friends of Krystal Jones wept as they gave impact statements in court Thursday during the sentencing of her estranged husband Gino Mattei — the man found guilty of shooting Jones eight times in their Springfield Apartment nearly two years ago.

Mattei was sentenced to life in prison with a chance of parole in 25 years, the statutory amount for second-degree murder in Oregon, by Lane County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Cascagnette.

Jones' mother Judy Gearhart-Jones told the court her heart was "shattered into a million pieces" by her daughter's death, and that it left Jones' two sons heartbroken that they won't be able to see their mother again.

"Krystal's family and friends are devastated, outraged, sad, lost, mad and angry about the loss of this beautiful soul taken from us way too early," Gearhart-Jones said to the courtroom. "This monster deserves nothing less than life without parole."

Mattei did not speak in court but through his attorney Geoffrey Gokey who asked the court not impose any additional fees, and said he "respects the jury verdict but does not agree with it."

Restitution amounts will be determined within 60 days, which Deputy District Attorney JoAnn Miller said would essentially consist of burial and funeral costs. There is a chance for parole, but Miller noted it would be under post-prison supervision for the rest of Mattei's life.

'I miss her every day': Family and friends mourn a year without Krystal Jones

Gearhart-Jones later told The Register-Guard she was glad to hear the life sentencing ruling for Mattei, despite the chance of parole.

"Maybe he won't even be around, but at least we got justice for my daughter; that's the main thing," Gearhart-Jones said. "That's what matters to me."

Mattei, 47, was found guilty Jan. 20 of murder and unlawful use of a weapon for the killing April 3, 2020, with a handgun. Jones was 31 at the time. The unanimous verdict came following two days of jury deliberation and a four-day trial. The weapon charge will be served concurrently with the murder charge, the judge said at sentencing.

Story continues

Krystal's father, Cannon Jones, who was called into the trial to give comments, said it has felt like "being in a nightmare I cannot wake up from" since the murder, and he was less willing to view the sentencing as justice.

"It doesn't feel like justice, but this is what we got," he told The Register-Guard Thursday. In an interview Sunday, Jones said he wished Mattei could have lost his life as well.

"Personally, it's eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth, bud," he said.

Krystal Jones visits the coast with her sons.

'Long-deserved news'

When the guilty verdict came, Gearhart-Jones said she screamed, felt a wave of emotion, and a sense of peace in knowing that justice was upheld. She called the guilty verdict "long-deserved news."

"It won't bring her back, and it won't bring closure to losing her, it'll only bring closure to this trial part of it," Gearhart-Jones said following the verdict Jan. 20.

Cannon Jones said he was certain Mattei was guilty, but he was worried throughout the trial whether the jury would vote that way. When the verdict came, Krystal's stepmom Darlene Jones said she and Cannon were screaming in joy, but noted the relief still "doesn't help us any with the loss of our child."

Krystal's family and friends said it was hard to listen to the intimate details of the killing during the trial, which included 911 call audio from her neighbor Sarah Kilwien-Palma Rangel with Krystal's voice in the background as she was fading out of consciousness.

"My heart just broke, I could hear Krystal on the phone … the last thing she said on the call was 'I love you,' " Cannon Jones said Sunday. "That gave me some comfort that my baby girl's last words were words of love to somebody."

He was thankful to Rangel, who Cannon said shielded Krystal's body with her own when police entered the apartment in case Mattei was still there.

Several friends said coming into contact with Mattei led to Krystal's relapse into meth addiction. Krystal defending her relationship with Mattei also caused a division between her friends, according to her friend Krissy McGee.

Before her death, McGee said Krystal was trying to get away from Mattei, and that her last letter from Krystal said she wanted the two of them to move somewhere else with their kids and leave Mattei.

"We went through everything together," she said. "That was my person."

Verdict: Jury finds Springfield man guilty of murdering his wife, Krystal Jones

During the sentencing, Gearhart-Jones described her daughter as someone who would light up the room and put smiles on everyone's face. Jones' younger sister Gabby Howell said the two of them were joined to the hip, and one of her favorite memories was going Christmas shopping with her in 2018, coming home to wrap presents and watch true crime shows.

"We had the best time wrapping presents, laughing, telling jokes," she said.

Howell was also saddened that Krystal would no longer be able to see her son, who she had a close relationship with and would often visit.

"There's very little sorrow like the sorrow of a child hearing that one of his favorite people in the world will never be visiting again," Howell said in a statement read in court.

Louis Krauss covers breaking news for The Register-Guard. Contact him at lkrauss@registerguard.com and follow him on Twitter @LouisKraussNews.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Springfield man receives life sentence for murdering his wife