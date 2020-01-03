They got kicked out of a restaurant. So they returned with a gun and a machete, cops say

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies need help identifying two men who returned to a Deerfield Beach restaurant with a gun and a machete after being kicked out.

The incident happened outside La Caravane Restaurant at 560 NE 44th St.

According to BSO, the two men were initially kicked out for fighting with other customers just before 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 22. They returned a short time later and hit the security guard on the head with a chair, deputies say.

Security footage shows that the two men came back for a third time with a machete and a gun at 3:38 a.m. One of the men attempted to open the door and, unable to pry it open, shot at it. They then entered the restaurant.

It’s unclear what they did once inside; however, authorities say the duo did not fire any additional shots.

Approximately eight to 10 people were in the restaurant when the man with the gun opened fire on the door, authorities say. Fortunately, the bullets missed everyone inside.

Only one person — the security guard — needed to be taken to Broward Health North; he had injuries that were not life-threatening.

Witnesses say the two men could be brothers and may have been driving a white Toyota pickup.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Det. Mirelle Palushaj at 954-321-4547. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Tips that lead to an arrest might be eligible for a reward up to $3,000.