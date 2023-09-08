‘Got some work to do’: New law takes away some Texas Veterinary Board authority, temporarily

KXAN Austin
0

Stepping off the elevator at the George HW Bush State Office Building, it’s apparent the staff on this floor recently moved into the newly-built building. While some of the surrounding offices and desks remain undecorated or even empty, Brittany Sharkey’s corner office feels settled: art on the walls, books on shelves and pictures in frames on her desk. Read more https://www.kxan.com/investigations/got-some-work-to-do-new-law-takes-away-some-texas-veterinary-board-authority-temporarily/

Recommended Stories