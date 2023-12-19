So, you got some legal weed for Christmas. Can you bring it back to Mississippi with you?

So, you got some weed for Christmas.

Now, what?

Well, if you’re anything like other Americans this holiday season, you’ll be traveling.

According to AAA, 115.2 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home over Christmas or New Years, whether that’s by car or plane.

So, this begs the real question: if you are given legal weed as a Christmas gift from another state, can you bring it back to Mississippi with you?

I mean, it was a gift, right?

Here’s what the law says.

Can I bring legal marijuana into Mississippi?

Well, the short answer is no, but there’s a bit more to it.

According to the Mississippi State Cannabis website, it is a civil offense to have up to 30 grams of marijuana and you will probably be required to pay a fine of $250. Multiple offenses could mean bigger fines and jail time.

If you were gifted more than 30 grams of weed for Christmas, it could cost you big time in Mississippi.

For a person who is caught with more than 30 grams, it is considered a felony and comes with jail time for up to three years. If you possess more than that, the jail time increases and could go up to 16 years.

So, can you just sneak some into the state while driving?

Also, no. In Mississippi, it is illegal to transport marijuana from one state to another, even if the destination has legalized cannabis.

“Under federal law and Mississippi law, marijuana is a Schedule I substance. Marijuana is still illegal at the national level, and moving them across state lines is a federal crime,” according to the Mississippi State Cannabis website.

If you are actually caught with it while traveling, there are more things to consider, like if you already have a criminal record and if you have more drugs on you than just marijuana.

If you’re caught with marijuana at the airport, you could be arrested on site.

“TSA agents may be more concerned with terrorism and large-scale drug trafficking. However, marijuana possession is still a federal crime,” according to LawInfo.org.

Sorry, Mississippi residents. Looks like you’ll have to turn away the gift of weed this year.

