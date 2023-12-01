We got a look at the menu for CosMc's, McDonald's new spinoff

McDonald's has been very secretive about CosMc's , its new restaurant concept.

But new photos of what appears to be the restaurant's menu board offer clues about what diners can expect.

The menu is filled with unique drinks as well as breakfast and bakery items.

Earlier this week, Iman Jalali, a real estate investor in the greater Chicago area, had business in Bolingbrook, Illinois, and decided to take a detour to visit McDonald's new spinoff concept: CosMc's.

He discovered the location after reading an article on Business Insider earlier this week.

Driving by the former Boston Market location, he spotted cars in four drive-thru lanes outfitted with new digital menu boards.

The menus were filled with "adventurous drinks," Jalali told BI. Jalali photographed the menu and shared the images with Business Insider.

A menu board in front of an CosMc's restaurant Iman Jalali

"It's surprising. You get a Dutch Bros kind of feeling here," he said, referring to the Oregon-based drive-thru coffee chain expanding across the US. "They look to be combining the all-day breakfast demand with the Starbucks caffeine demand and mixing drinks that are more kid-friendly than Starbucks."

The menu shared by Jalali lists teas, lemonades, slushies, frappes, coffees, and a section called "signature galactic boosts."

A closeup view of the menu board Iman Jalali

Some unusual beverages include a churro frappe, a sour cherry energy boost, and a popping pear slush. The menu also includes sandwiches, breakfast options, and baked goods. There's a spicy queso sandwich and classic McDonald's breakfast options like the Egg McMuffin and Sausage McMuffin with Egg.

During Jalali's visit, he noticed the cars in the drive-thru were sparkling clean and not moving. He also noticed a drone buzzing above, possibly filming, he said. Business Insider editor Joe Ciolli also saw a drone when he drove by the location.

The exterior of CosMc's in Illinois. Joe Ciolli

A close-up shot of the drone Joe Ciolli

From his car, Jalali asked someone near the drive-through: "Hey, are you open?" The person responded: "No, we're just filming something."

Jalali couldn't get any more information, he said.

McDonald's has been very secretive about this new concept, which is based on an obscure McDonaldland character from the late '80s .

The chain did not respond to Business Insider's request for comment on CosMc's menu. But has previously said it would disclose more details during its investor day conference later this month.

Do you have any intel on CosMc's or a story to share? Contact Gloria Dawson via phone, text, or the encrypted messaging app Signal (+1-516-721-6598) or email ( gdawson@insider.com ).

Read the original article on Business Insider