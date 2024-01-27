‘We got a lot of work ahead of us’: Trinity County works to clean up area after excessive rainfall

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The cleanup process is just beginning for Trinity County after heavy flooding earlier this week.

“All of our county roads have taken a toll,” said Steven Truss, Trinity County Commissioner, Precinct 4.

The county received anywhere from 10-15 inches of rain during the week, that at times was almost swallowing cars whole on county roads and led to the death of a 74-year-old man, who was swept away by flood water.

“We knew in advance that a week of rain was coming,” said Truss. “We didn’t know we were going to get 15 inches because they predicted five inches.”

The biggest impact was evident on county roads but damage that’s in the area isn’t anything new.

“It happens every once every three to four years when we get a huge rain like this,” he added.

Truss said their cleanup process was delayed.

“For the last week, it’s been nonstop rain so we really couldn’t get out and do much,” Truss said.

He adds getting their hands on equipment that isn’t soaked has been a struggle.

“Our biggest concern is finding dry material because we know how to do the work,” said Truss. “We know how to fix things, [and] the problems but getting the resources is the hardest thing.”

Officials also told KETK that it could take months before things get back to normal in from the flooding.

“Right now we got a lot of work ahead of us,” added Truss.

In the weeks ahead, crews said they’ll continue to fix wash outs, potholes and move trees out of the way.

Truss also told KETK today that Trinity County will be applying for some funding through the state, that will aim to accelerate the cleanup process for the area.

