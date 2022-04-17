‘I got you now’: Man charged for shooting in Frayser, police say

A man has been arrested for a shooting in Frayser.

On Oct. 21, 2020, at approximately 10 AM, Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Morningside Drive.

Two men, later identified as Harold Gray and Bernard Barnes, left a convenience store and got into a silver Impala.

Two other men ran up to the Impala and started firing shots into the car.

Surveillance footage showed the two men parked around the corner of the store, waiting for Gray and Barnes to leave.

Gray couldn’t make out the faces but heard one of them, Rapheal Holmes, say “I got you now”, according to an affidavit.

RELATED: MPD: Man shot Wednesday morning in Frayser

Gray was shot twice in the leg, and Barnes was shot in his right wrist, police said.

The two drove to Gray’s home in the Impala because Gray knew MFD would be nearby for an unrelated medical call.

Both men were later taken to Regional One.

Barnes told MPD investigators that he and one of the shooters, Holmes, had an ongoing feud, and also said Holmes has shot him in the past.

Barnes identified Holmes out of a six-person lineup.

Rapheal Holmes has been charged with attempt 1st-degree murder, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Holmes is due in court on Apr. 18.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: