‘I Got It Passed by a Vote or Two’: Biden Falsely Claims Student-Debt ‘Forgiveness’ Passed Congress

In an interview released Sunday, President Biden stated that his student-debt forgiveness initiative had already been “passed by a vote or two” although it hasn’t been voted on in Congress.

Biden issued an executive order in late August “forgiving” up to $10,000 in student debt for individuals making less than $125,000 per year and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients in the same income category. According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, the unilateral move could cost taxpayers as much as $400 billion.

During a panel discussion with the digital media company NowThis, Biden falsely claimed that the executive order was actually legislation that he “got passed by a vote or two.”

Here is the full clip for all you clowns who say it’s out of context. Biden first falsely claims he “signed a law” to cancel student loan debt, then says he “got it passed by a vote or two.” ??????? pic.twitter.com/JKdKde24db — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) October 24, 2022

The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked Biden’s student-bailout order last Friday in response to a lawsuit filed by a group of Republican-led states.

“Nothing about loan cancellation is lawful or appropriate. In an end-run around Congress, the administration threatens to enact a profound and transformational policy that will have untold economic impacts. The administration’s lawless action should be stopped immediately,” the plaintiffs argue.

The move is seen by many as an undisguised ploy to shore up support amongst young, university-educated, adults–a core Democratic Party cohort–ahead of the midterm elections and comes at a time of decades-high inflation rates spurred by federal spending.

Since the student-loan bailout’s original announcement, the Biden administration has responded to legal challenges by narrowing the definition of eligible applicants. The change has dropped nearly a million claimants according to one official.

The interview with a handful of young adults with NowThis has comes as Biden seeks to reach out to young voters to buoy his slumping poll numbers ahead of the midterms. The forum discussion also featured segments on gun reform, climate change, abortion access, and transgenderism.

An earlier initiative to provide two years of free community college, and make good on an earlier Biden promise, failed to pass a Democratically controlled Congress.

