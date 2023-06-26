'You got to pay the bills': County commission adopts 16% property tax hike

Rutherford County property taxes will increase nearly 16.1% more for public services in the next fiscal year, officials decided Monday.

The Rutherford County Commission voted 13-8 in support of the tax hike recommended by Mayor Joe Carr to help fund an $849.8 million budget for government and public education services. The owner of a home appraised at $334,600, the median value by the Rutherford County Property Assessor's Office, will pay over $217 in annual property taxes.

"We're here to do a job," Commissioner Anthony Johnson said after joining the majority in supporting the tax increase for a fiscal year that starts July 1. "You got to pay the bills."

Opposing Commissioners Hope Oliver and Steve Pearcy took issue with Johnson's suggestion by voting against the tax hike.

"We did our job," said Oliver, adding the tax hike would not be what's "best for our constituents."

Pearcy agreed.

"I represented the people in my district who asked me not to raise their property taxes, and I think I've done my job," Pearcy said.

County Mayor Joe Carr proposes 16% hike: 'All tax increases are significant. I hate it'

Commission reduces previous $64 million deficit

Mayor Carr praised all of the commissioners for voting on their values and principles. Carr had recommended the tax increase following a previous year when the commission approved a budget with a $64 million deficit and used rainy day reserves to help pay for operations, including raises up to nearly 20% for public safety workers.

Next year's budget has a $7.5 million deficit. The tax increase helps rebuild reserves that are needed for emergencies, such as overtime costs to respond to the tornado that damaged the Readyville community east of Murfreesboro, and maintain a Moody's AAA bond rating to borrow money for school projects in particular at lower interest rates, Carr said.

'Significant' property tax hike coming: Mayor Carr seeks solution for $64 million deficit

The future goal for county officials will be to find alternative revenues to help pay for school building projects, so "the property taxpayers are not continuously burdened with paying for growth," Carr said.

Joe Carr

Note: This story will be updated.

Reach reporter Scott Broden with news tips or questions by emailing him at sbroden@dnj.com. Follow him on Twitter @ScottBroden. To support his work with The Daily News Journal, sign up for a digital subscription for all dnj.com stories.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: 16 percent tax hike approved by Rutherford County Commission majority