‘I got plans to see family;’ Longtime Dayton Airport police chief has retired

The longtime police chief for Dayton International Airport has retired.

>>PHOTOS: Longtime Dayton Airport police chief has retired

Chief Mike Etter retired Wednesday after more than 15 years on the job.

He said he is excited to travel and spend more time with his family.

“One of the funny things that me and my wife were talking about was the phone won’t be ringing in the middle of the night and sure enough, at 3 o’clock (Wednesday) it rings about the incident that happened on the highway,” said Etter. “But, it’s time just to move on and I got plans to see family.”

Before joining the Airport’s police department, Etter worked for the Trotwood Police Department for almost 30 years.

He was a previous chief there.

Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff

