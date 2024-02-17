Got a problem with city hall? How to get help in Buckeye, other Phoenix-area cities

They say you can't fight city hall. But you can.

City agencies are where most people have the most routine interaction with government. Cities provide all kinds of services beyond the most visible ones, such as police and fire. Potholes, speeding traffic, blight, water or sewer bills, noisy neighbors, garbage service and even many golf courses, all are managed in city halls.

But sometimes things go wrong. You are overcharged on a water bill. Your garbage wasn't picked up. You hurt yourself on a sidewalk. A golf ball flies through your window.

You may be entitled to compensation. Or the city can address your problem. But how? You need to file a complaint.

Here's how to do that in your southwest Valley city:

Avondale

Avondale has different links to report different things, depending on whether the police should be involved.

If a property crime has occurred, this can be reported on the city's website. But for stolen vehicles and license plates, which require immediate assistance, residents are encouraged to call the police directly, as well as for any other crimes.

The city uses a website called AviWise, which is also a mobile app, for residents who need to report any code violations. Reports can have to do with anything from street and road issues to sewer problems to stray animal reports.

Buckeye

In Buckeye, most complaints can be filed directly through the city's website. A street issue, which can include a pothole or a damaged street sign, can be filed with the city's public works department.

For complaints involving members of the police department, residents should file through the Professional Standards Unit. Compliments can also be filed through the same website.

For emergencies, or things that need immediate attention like forced theft or vehicle accidents, residents are encouraged to file a report by calling the Buckeye Police Department. For other incidents, reports can be filed through the city's website.

Goodyear

In Goodyear, residents can download the Goodyear mobile app to report an issue wherever they are. Issues can also be reported directly through the city's website.

Residents can report things like graffiti, street issues or code compliance issues. But they can also report problems with water or utility billing through the website.

Non-emergency criminal issues, such as shoplifting or vehicle burglary, can also be filed to the Goodyear Police Department through the city's website, while residents are encouraged to call directly to report crimes that need immediate attention.

Litchfield Park

Litchfield Park residents can also file complaints through the city's website, and it even has its very own form for reporting potholes. There is also a separate form specifically for code complaints within city limits.

The city contracts with the Avondale Police Department, meaning all police inquiries will have to go through that department.

Tolleson

Tolleson has its own Police Department, which means any police inquiries can be directed through the city's website. The city doesn't have a link to file police reports, which means residents could call the emergency line at 623-936-7186 or visit the Police Department at 8350 W. Van Buren St.

Residents can also fill out a form for any code violations, such as trash in a yard or any issues with traffic violations.

