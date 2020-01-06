We got ready with 'Fleabag' star Sian Clifford for her first Golden Globes originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Sian Clifford is definitely not her "Fleabag" character, Claire.

While getting ready for her firstGolden Globes, Clifford was the opposite of her up-tight, rigid-on-screen persona. For starters, she's smiling -- something we never see of Claire.

"Am I channeling Claire? No, absolutely not," Clifford told "GMA" about her look for the award ceremony. "I personally try to resist that in my clothing and my look."

That's not to say the spirit of Claire wasn't with Clifford.

After all, it is thanks to Claire that Clifford earned her first Emmy nomination and "Fleabag" is the reason she attended the Globes.

Spoiler alert: the show took home the Golden Globe for best TV series, musical or comedy category.

"It's completely changed my life," Clifford said about "Fleabag." "This is such an extraordinary time in television and to be recognized in amongst that is the most amazing thing."

But Clifford's portrayal of the high-strung, comedic rage machine we know and love almost never happened. Creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge had to champion Clifford for the role.

"They wanted someone famous and with much more screen experience than me," said Clifford. "I basically hadn't done anything really on-screen before 'Fleabag.'"

Clifford and Waller-Bridge go way back. The pair met at drama school and Clifford played Claire in the stage version of "Fleabag" that was then adapted for television.

"Mine and Phoebe's friendship, we are literally like sisters," she said.

Sisterhood is a theme that runs deep in "Fleabag." The show explores the messiness and unfiltered truth about this complicated female relationship.

"What's so beautiful about Claire and Fleabag's relationship is it's such an accurate depiction," Clifford said. "We just knew exactly how to play it, we never discussed how to play those sisters."

Clifford feels the characters and their sharp edges are why so many people resonate with the show.

"Their relationship is messy and it is painful and they do love each other but they don't like each other," Clifford said. "But they will drop everything if they need to sort of save the day."

Clifford describes her journey with Claire and "Fleabag" as an incredible trip and is filled with so much pride for Waller-Bridge not just as an artist but as a friend.

"I get emotional when I talk about Phoebe Waller-Bridge and I cannot cry while I'm doing my makeup for the Golden Globes."