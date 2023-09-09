‘I got a refund for £3,650 Cartier ring from Harrods – but I’m still wearing it’

Has a company treated you unfairly? Our Consumer Champion is available to help. For how to contact her click here

I read the recent letter from a lady who was refused a refund by Selfridges for a scratched Cartier love bracelet, and I wanted to let you know this exact scenario happened to me with Harrods, albeit it was a Cartier Love ring.

I bought it online but when it arrived it was a little too big, I decided to return it and get a smaller size, but Harrods said I returned it scratched and therefore wouldn’t give me a refund. The ring was returned to me and all further correspondence was ignored.

However, I had bought the ring using my American Express card, and as I accused Harrods of sending me a ring that was scratched in the first place (which they couldn’t deny), American Express challenged it and I got my £3,650 back.

My understanding is that Harrods has not challenged the American Express refund, but as a result of its total lack of further engagement, I now have a £3,650 ring which I just have to wear on my middle finger instead of my preferred fourth finger.

But in a way, I like that it fits my middle finger best; it looks fabulous when I stick it up to Harrods on passing.

Since publishing the letter you refer to I have been contacted by yourself and a number of other Cartier customers complaining of similar experiences.

This only furthers my belief in my response to the letter, in which I said that this line of Cartier jewellery may well be unfit for online sale due to the fact that it seems to scratch so easily, meaning customers can’t try it on at home without rendering it unsalable.

Clearly there are even more customers out there in the same boat than I first realised.

You have written to tell me that you successfully convinced your card issuer to refund you the £3,650 for the scratched ring, so you are no longer out of pocket. Yet, despite this, you have failed to return the ring and are now going around wearing it.

Had you thought about taking it back to Harrods, I asked you? Yes, you said, you had. But then you remembered about the fact that Harrods was seemingly prepared to “shaft” you by refusing to refund the money in the first place, you said.

My dear reader, while I can understand your anger at your alleged initial treatment, I think your behaviour seriously undermines your case, as well as the cases of the other innocent Cartier customers who’ve, to borrow your words, been shafted.

In what world do you think it is fair for you to keep Harrods’ stock without paying for it?

Although technically “unsalable” according to Harrods due to minor scratches, I probably don’t need to tell you that this ring is clearly still worth an awful lot of money.

By the sounds of things it was not beyond repair, so would have likely been fixed up by Cartier and then resold, had you returned it.

You seem pleased with yourself about the way you’ve handled this situation, but if you wrote to me in the hope of a “high five” you’ll be left hanging.

I know you didn’t ask for my advice, but here it is anyway: for Goodness’ sake, take the moral high ground and return the ring to Harrods where it belongs. The chances of it changing its mind about pursuing you just went up.

