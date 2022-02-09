He got up on stage, claimed to be Mick Jagger, caused a scene. Florida cops arrested him

Naples, Florida, has seen its share of big time celebrities.

But as far as we know, not on Monday night.

According to a police report from Collier County court records, a local man claiming to be Mick Jagger was arrested after causing a wild, drunken scene downtown.

Two officers from the Naples Police Department were dispatched to Ocean Prime restaurant on upscale Fifth Avenue at around 9:15 p.m after receiving complaints about a disruptive customer.

By the time cops arrived, the suspect, later identified as Eugene Bingham, 59, had already left. The manager told police that the patron was “overly intoxicated, yelling at guests and wanted to fight,” said the affidavit.

While cops were attempting to track down the individual, a female witness approached them in the street and said she saw a drunk male screaming that he is Mick Jagger. She directed the officers toward Cambier Park, a few blocks away.

Bingham was located walking toward the park bathrooms “yelling out loud to himself.” He was wearing the same clothing, a red shirt and brown fleece, that matched the description that Ocean Prime patrons gave, read the complaint.

When approached, Bingham, “in a drunk, unstable state,” charged one of the cops, who had to “brace his body” so as not to fall over.

The Naples man, yelling expletives and stumbling, was eventually cuffed. While cops were walking him to the patrol car, a manager from another Fifth Avenue restaurant, Yabba Island Grill, told officers that Bingham had been kicked out of his establishment earlier because he drunkenly got up on stage and interrupted a live show. A call to Yabba’s revealed the performer was a comedian.

Bingham was placed in the back of a patrol car, where he promptly vomited. He was charged with disorderly intoxication and battery on a law enforcement officer.

On Wednesday, he was ordered to relinquish all firearms. An arraignment is set for March 7.