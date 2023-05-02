Got a tip? Fayetteville police seize drugs, weapon after two tips lead to arrests

Community tips resulted in the seizure of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms recently, along with a weapon and suspected drug proceeds, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

The first incident happened on March 15 after a Crimestoppers tip led officers to arrest a woman suspected of dealing drugs along Owen Drive.

Britney Olivia Tew, 33, of Lone Pine Drive, was arrested by members of the Police Department’s Community Empowerment Response Team on 11 drug possession and trafficking charges including three counts each of trafficking methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl, and two counts of using a vehicle to do so.

A news release and the police report state that during the investigation into Tew, officers witnessed a drug sale and moved in for the arrest as she sat in the driver’s seat of her vehicle near an Exxon gas station.

A search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered 85 grams of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, 5 grams of marijuana and $1,880 in cash, a news release said. Tew’s bail was set at $50,000.

Community tips resulted in the seizure of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms recently.

Tip Number 2

The second time in recent weeks, when a tip from the public led to an arrest, was Wednesday when the Department’s Narcotic Vice Suppression Unit followed up on a report of “narcotic activity” along the 200 block of Haverhill Drive, a news release said.

A search warrant was served on a home there, and 25 grams of cocaine, 245 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and 15 grams of marijuana were seized along with a 9 mm handgun, the release said.

As a result, Frederick Alsbrooks, 35, is charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, mushrooms and marijuana, felony maintaining a dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bail was set at $4,000.

To submit crime tips call Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477 or visit http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and complete the anonymous online tip sheet. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free “P3 Tips” app available for both Android and Apple devices.

F.T. Norton can be reached at fnorton@fayobserver.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville police seize drugs, weapon after tips lead to suspects