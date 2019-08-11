We Got a Tire-Squealing Ride in a 2020 Porsche Taycan. Here's What We Learned

From Car and Driver

Porsche's high-performance electric sedan, the 2020 Taycan, is almost here. Just ahead of its formal debut on September 4th, we got a chance to ride along in a prototype with Porsche's product line director for EVs, Robert Meier.

Although the company is still holding back a lot of details on what is arguably the first direct Tesla competitor, we rode in a top-of-the line performance variant with the larger of two battery-pack options, carbon-ceramic brake rotors, active anti-roll bars, air springs, rear-wheel steering, and a 21-inch wheel-and-tire package. Porsche doesn't yet want to talk about its trim level strategy, but molded into the door sills of this one, under a piece of black tape, read Taycan 4S. So it appears the naming won't break with Porsche traditions, which would make the top trim likely to be called Turbo or Turbo S.

Here's what we learned:

It Performs like a Porsche Yet Rides Comfortably

Porsche's goal, according to Meier, was to create the "world's first electric sports sedan," an obvious swipe at Tesla, currently the largest purveyor of EVs, and no doubt the Taycan's number one competitor. To that end, Meier says the Taycan has the lowest center of gravity in the current Porsche lineup, even lower than the 911 GT3, and nearly two inches lower than the just-launching 992-generation 911.

Squealing its Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 tires (there also will be a Michelin option) up Glendora Mountain Road outside of Los Angeles, the trip computer showed 1.3 g's to both the left and right. Although these types of readouts are routinely optimistic and an absolute peak measurement not an average like our skidpad test, Meier said it will have comparable lateral-grip capability to the 911, which, in our testing, hangs on to the skidpad for 1.05 g.

Photo credit: Porsche More

But, anything with the right tires will be grippy. Even better, the Taycan feels like a sports sedan, hunkered down, with one-and-done damping and sorted body control. And yet, it's remarkably light on its 21-inch tires, with an uncanny delicacy to its ride for what is sure to be a very heavy car.

The goal was to achieve a Nürburgring time of less than eight minutes, on par with the 996-generation GT3, which Meier says they've accomplished (he said they'll eventually divulge the exact time).

Unlike Other EVs, Acceleration Will Remain Extremely Consistent

Porsche will at this point only specify a vague, 600-plus-hp claim, but it recently updated its zero-to-60-mph acceleration figure from "under 3.5 seconds" to "under 3.0 seconds," which is frankly where it needs to be to compete in Tesla-land.

More surprising are Meier's claims about the consistency of the Taycan's performance, as the acceleration times of EVs, including every Tesla we've tested, tend to fall off dramatically after just a pair of runs. The Taycan supposedly will be able to do 10 launch-control starts in a row with no degradation in performance, and Meier says even when the battery is discharged past 50 percent the performance will be very consistent, with measurable but not perceptible slow-down. This is something we're anxious to test for ourselves at the first opportunity.

Helping to achieve this are the permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors, which were chosen because they enable more repeatable performance, along with being more efficient at high rotating speeds as well as being lighter and more compact, according to Meier. Extremely fastidious control of the heat in the battery pack and electric motors is also critical.