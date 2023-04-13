‘He Got an Upper BBL’: Stevie J Flexes His Muscles In the Gym, Fans Tease Him for Skipping ‘Leg Day’

Stevie J decided to show off his muscular body in the gym, but fans can’t seem to take their attention off of his lower body.

In a recent Instagram video, the former “Love and Hip Hop” cast member can be seen shirtless as he showed off his upper body muscles.

Stevie J shows off upper body muscles, leading some fans to wonder about his lower body. (Photos: @hitmansteviel_1/Instagram)

Though he didn’t have anything covering his chest, Stevie rocked semi-saggy pants, a sideways baseball cap, and light-brown Timberland boots.

“You get up, get in the shower you don’t even wanna workout,” he said to the camera, “but then when you walk past the gym you like.”



Stevie begins to walk into what looked like his home gym and go straight to the pull-up bar.

“You know, gotta get it in,” the 51-year-old said. “This is what we do in here, we go right up to the pull-up bar and get money.”



The record producer then grabbed a bar and began doing pull-ups. His back muscles became abundantly clear as his body moved up and down.

“Getting ready for @jozzy tour,” he wrote as his caption, which referred to rising recording artist Jozzy.

He got an upper bbl (Brazilian Back Lift) — Thee Pisces Prototype (@SweetMissV423) April 11, 2023

Stevie’s post was obtained by The Shade Room’s Instagram page, whose comment section was filled with fans wondering why the rapper’s legs appeared to be a lot smaller than the rest of his body.

“He got an upper bbl (Brazilian Back Lift)”

“N—-s skip leg day just to run they mouth”



“Somebody in the comments said he built like Johnny Bravo”



“Skippin the s–t out of leg day lmao built like a bullfrog”



“Crazy how Ya can tell he skips legs even with the pants on, lmaooo N—a thought he was slick”



Stevie J’s ex-fiancée Joseline Hernandez, even found her way in the comment section to troll her ex. The reality TV icon wrote, “How did I ever come across this person I’m kidding Stevie and I are actually friends.”

Stevie and Joseline two also share a 6-year-old daughter, Bonnie Bella Jordan.

Story continues

Joseline Hernandez joins fans in trolling her daughter’s father, Stevie J. (Photo:@theshaderoom/ Instagram)

Stevie recently made headlines after being spotted locking lips with a younger woman who was not his estranged wife, Faith Evans.

The “Come Here Party” writer and model Raja Syn were seen making a toast before coming together for a smooch. While a few fans found their unconfirmed relationship odd, a few raised questions about his relationship with Evans.

The estranged couple went public in 2016 after knowing each other for years. Faith joined Stevie on “Love & Hip Hip: Atlanta” for season 8. Two years later, they said their “I dos” in their Las Vegas hotel room. However, in 2021, Stevie J filed for divorce.

Things started looking up for the couple after Stevie J penned a sweet anniversary message for his wife in July 2022. However, the message doesn’t appear to have mended their seemingly broken relationship, and Faith seems to be done.