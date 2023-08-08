'They got the wrong guy': Illinois man with same name as local defendant released from custody

Aug. 8—WILLIAMSBURG — What began as a normal Monday afternoon to hear the docket in Whitley Circuit Court took an unexpected turn when one Chicago man's "You got the wrong guy" plea led him to be released with apologies from Judge Dan Ballou and Commonwealth's Attorney Ronnie Bowling.

Ryan Johnson of Illinois was booked in the Whitley County Detention Center June 3 of this year due to his name matching exactly to a Ryan Johnson from Kentucky that had felony offenses against him from 2004.

Bowling shared what he thought could have happened.

"It is probably likely someone stole his identity and used his information when he got arrested," Bowling said. "That does happen sometimes."

This likely included the Chicago man's social security number.

The Illinois man's defense attorney used video footage from a previous Whitley County court appearance by the Kentucky defendant to make the case of mistaken identity apparent to the court.

"The guy looks very similar to the person that is identified but they have different heights and different stature, and the same identifiers," Bowling said.

In his description logged into the Whitley County Detention Center, it listed Johnson as being a 5'4" black male with black hair and brown eyes — weighing around 180 pounds.

Additionally, the Illinois Johnson is 38 years old — which would have made him only 14 when the long list of charges was pressed against the man local authorities are seeking.

The facts just didn't add up.

Illinois Johnson told the court he had never been to Kentucky before being arrested and booked in the Whitley County Jail.

Judge Ballou extended his apologies and told him he hoped he wouldn't hold it against the state of Kentucky.

Bowling also expressed his apologies.

Chicago's Ryan Johnson was then released. Meanwhile the commonwealth's attorney noted that officials still don't know where the Ryan Johnson from Kentucky who has pending felony offenses is.

According to the Whitley County Detention Center, the Chicago Johnson was arrested by J. Fulton of Williamsburg Police Department. The Williamsburg Police were not available to comment on the matter at press time.