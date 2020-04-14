Gotcha TO GO Offers an Alternative and Affordable Delivery Option

New Service Supports Local Businesses by Disrupting the Delivery Industry

CHARLESTON, SC, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Today Gotcha Mobility, LLC ("Gotcha"), a subsidiary of Last Mile Holdings Ltd. ("MILE") (TSXV: MILE; OTC: AZNVF), announced the launch of Gotcha TO GO. The new delivery service will provide local businesses, the backbone of the US economy, with an alternative to third-party delivery app companies, offering more efficiencies and staff retention.

Gotcha TO GO is a delivery service for restaurants, grocery stores, and other local businesses. Gotcha's sit-down scooters and/or e-bikes will be available to them for $15 per day to deliver goods to customers. This will allow local businesses to cut out third-party vendors, which typically charge 20 to 30 percent per order. Instead, businesses can use their own employees to provide the delivery service via Gotcha's app and vehicles. Gotcha believes the delivery industry will be more cost effective with electric shared devices and will provide a better user experience rather than the use of single occupancy cars making it more expensive and less efficient.

"Gotcha TO GO provides local businesses with an affordable delivery option because we're working directly with the restaurant itself without the expensive cost of middle-man tech companies," said Sean Flood, Chief Executive Officer of Gotcha. "Our delivery service will increase efficiency for local businesses while reducing overall delivery costs, giving them another way to invest in their employees."

The delivery service includes:

$15 per day for each vehicle (further discounts offered for fleets of more than 5 vehicles) for 24/7 dedicated access to e-bikes and/or sit-down scooters to facilitate deliveries.

Gotcha's fleet staff, who delivers the products and trains employees to ride them safely.

Extra batteries, delivery backpacks, phone holders, and helmets provided by Gotcha.

The sit-down scooter has a convenient cargo basket.

Local Gotcha team members to troubleshoot and service vehicles, if needed.

Eco-friendly e-bikes and sit-down scooters that can travel in bike lanes and around traffic to help customers get their products more quickly and reliably.





"Last Mile Holdings has been making food deliveries on our sit-down scooter for over a year with food delivery partners reporting over 30% efficiency improvements over deliveries that were made with a car or pedal bike," said Max Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Last Mile Holdings. "We are excited to partner directly with restaurants and other local businesses to support their delivery service."

"I originally signed up for Gotcha's delivery service during COVID-19 because of the high demand for grocery items," said Anne Milneck, owner of Red Stick Spice in Baton Rouge. "It has helped boost staff morale by staying busy and kept my employees on the payroll. Even after the pandemic ends, I plan to continue local delivery service."

Riders can order delivered goods from participating restaurants and stores directly through the Gotcha Mobility app available in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

For more information on Gotcha TO GO, visit ridegotcha.com/togo.

ABOUT GOTCHA

Gotcha, a subsidiary of Last Mile Holdings, is shared electric mobility company dedicated to providing innovative products and technologies that get people out of single-occupancy cars and safely onto efficient, sustainable micro-transit products. The company operates e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-trikes as transportation solutions tailored to cities and universities across the US. Gotcha empowers communities to lead happier, more productive lives through the transformative power of affordable, accessible micro-transit. For more information, visit ridegotcha.com.

ABOUT LAST MILE HOLDINGS

Last Mile Holdings (TSXV: MILE), formerly OjO Electric, is one of the largest micro-mobility companies in the U.S., offering the broadest product suite in the industry. Last Mile currently operates 35 college and 45 municipal shared mobility systems under the OjO and Gotcha brands. The acquisition of Gotcha in the first quarter of 2020 provides an expansive growth pipeline and a portfolio of products including e-bikes, e-scooters, e-trikes, and electric seated scooters. For more information, visit lastmile-holdings.com.