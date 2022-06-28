Gotcha! State Police airwing tracks assault suspect on a boat in Falmouth using infrared imaging

A man wanted for assault may have thought he had given police the slip when he hid out in a boat off the coast of Falmouth this past weekend.

But the hiding spot was soon no good, as a State Police helicopter using infrared imaging joined in the search.

It all started on Sunday. The Falmouth Police Department asked for help locating a man that was threatening people with a knife in the area of West Falmouth Harbor.

According to a post by State Police, the man assaulted beachgoers and damaged the private property of beach employees.

“The Massachusetts State Police Air 5 helicopter, crewed by Sergeant Gregg Spooner and Trooper Justin Grigg, responded from Plymouth airbase to assist with the search for the suspect who fled the scene,” according to State Police.

“Using infrared imaging, the Air 5 crew was able to locate the wanted subject hiding aboard a boat off the coast of a peninsula that Falmouth PD was searching.”

Sergeant Spooner and Trooper Grigg then directed a boat carrying Falmouth officers to the man’s position on the boat and he was taken into custody without incident.

