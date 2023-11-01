Gothic fantasy or true story? The mystery behind the ‘Monster of Glamis’

Romanov, Kennedy, Hapsburg. Three notoriously cursed families, which have accumulated a catalogue of misfortune, murder, addiction, ruin, disease.

The rule of Russia’s imperial dynasty ended in a cellar in Yekaterinburg in 1918, when the Tsar and his family were brutally murdered by the Bolsheviks. Being a Romanov was already a dangerous thing, frequently ending in assassination, exile, or imprisonment. Misfortune attended them so assiduously just being near them was highly injurious to one’s wellbeing. Four members of the Tsar’s household died in that cellar too. Peter the Great beheaded his mistress, Ivan the Terrible murdered his son.

In our own time, the Kennedys of Massachusetts gave the United States a President and an Attorney General who were both assassinated, another caused the death of a young woman through reckless behaviour and ruined his chances of the White House. JFK’s sister, Kick, died in a plane crash aged 28, his son Robert died in a plane crash aged 38.

The Hapsburgs, one of Europe’s greatest dynasties, neglected their lucky ravens according to a legend, and died in droves, by execution, fire, accidents, assassination and murder-suicide.

But my favourite, if that’s the word, is not a cursed family but a family with a curse. The seat of the Earls of Strathmore is Glamis Castle in Scotland. Many years ago, the story goes, a son and heir was born to the then Earl, so hideously deformed – in the language of the time – it was felt he should be put away and kept in a secret room in the castle unknown to any except those who took care of him, the holder of the title and his heir. The secret of the Monster of Glamis – again the language is not what we would use – was passed on to the heir on his 21st birthday and was so terrible the 13th Earl said the rest of us should thank God they kept it a secret.

The Romanovs: Nicholas II, Tsar of Russia, and his family were executed in 1918 - Universal History Archive/Getty Images

One unfortunate Countess, to test the theory that there was a secret chamber in the castle, had servants and guests go into every room and hang a cloth in every window while her husband was out hunting. She then walked round the exterior of the castle and saw a cloth in every window bar one – the secret room. She told the Earl about this on his return and he never forgave her. It is also said the secret room was accidentally discovered by a workman. He was packed off to Australia with enough to set himself up provided he never returned.

It’s all nonsense, of course. The Romanovs and the Hapsburgs lived in volatile political worlds, where assassination was an occupational hazard. The Kennedys were privileged and wild, drove fast cars and aeroplanes, loved risk and high politics. There is always a high rate of attrition for these activities, so no curse unless you call a high appetite for risk a curse.

As for the Monster of Glamis – a Gothic fantasy? The present Earl is said to have claimed that distinction for himself shortly before committing a sexual assault in 2020 for which he was imprisoned the following year.

