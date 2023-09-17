GOTL police seek suspect in stabbing

Sep. 17—GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — Police are seeking a female juvenile in connection with the stabbing of two female juveniles around midnight Friday at the intersection of North Warner Road and Lake Road, said GOTL Fire Chief Kyle Cawley.

"We did have two juvenile females that received non-life threatening injuries," he said.

Cawley said the the girls were taken to UH Geneva Medical Center for treatment and one of them was later transferred to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in Cleveland.

He said police are reviewing witness statements and video during the early stages of the investigation.