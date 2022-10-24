GoTo Confirms Talks With Holders for Controlled Share Sale

Olivia Poh
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s largest tech company GoTo Group said it is in talks with its owners for a controlled sale of their stakes, seeking to avoid a potential stock slump when a lock-up on their holdings ends next month.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The ride-hailing and e-commerce provider is discussing stake sales that would occur after the lock-up period expires on Nov. 30, the company said in a statement Monday. GoTo wouldn’t sell any new shares as part of the plan, and the company said there is no assurance that a transaction will take place.

GoTo is gauging the interest of early backers including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and SoftBank Group Corp. for a managed sale of roughly $1 billion of their stakes, people familiar with the matter said last week. The plan is part of an effort to prevent a potential drop in GoTo stock price that could happen if many investors sell shares when the lock-up period expires.

Many major shareholders agreed to hold onto their stakes for at least eight months following the Jakarta-based company’s initial public offering in late March. Formed via a merger of ride-hailing provider Gojek and e-commerce firm Tokopedia, GoTo raised $1.1 billion in one of the world’s largest IPOs this year.

In late June, Chinese artificial intelligence software maker SenseTime Group Inc. slumped as much as 51% in Hong Kong trading after a lock-up of its shares expired following its December IPO.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Japan’s Suspected Intervention Estimated at Record $37 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan likely conducted its biggest ever currency intervention to prop up the yen late Friday, based on Bank of Japan balance of payment figures and an estimate of flows by money broker Central Tanshi Co.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plane Over

  • Exclusive-Toyota scrambles for EV reboot with eye on Tesla

    Toyota is considering a reboot of its electric-car strategy to better compete in a booming market it has been slow to enter, and has halted some work on existing EV projects, four people with knowledge of the still-developing plans said. The proposals under review, if adopted, would amount to a dramatic shift for Toyota and rewrite the $38-billion EV rollout plan the Japanese automaker announced last year to better compete with the likes of Tesla. A working group within Toyota has been charged with outlining plans by early next year for improvements to its existing EV platform or for a new architecture, the four individuals said.

  • 'Ellen' Breakout Star Sophia Grace Announces She's 5 Months Pregnant

    Sophia Grace has a bundle of joy on the way! The social media star, who became famous at 8-years-old when her performance of Nicki Minaj's 'Super Bass' aired on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ in 2011, announces she's five months pregnant in an emotional message shared to her YouTube channel. Sophia’s partner in viral fame, her cousin, Rosie McClelland, posted a snapshot to Instagram of the moment she learned her cousin's happy news.

  • Jefferies Says Now Is the Right Time to Buy Natural Gas Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    For stock market watchers, 2022 will be remembered as the year of the bear. Going by year-to-date performance, the major indexes are likely to see out 2022 posting negative returns. The same, however, cannot be said for natural gas stocks, which driven by the macro conditions – namely Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - have delivered excellent returns for investors, even accounting for the segment’s recent pullback. Looking at the prospects of the U.S.’s natural gas sector, Jefferies’ Lloyd Byrne th

  • When Will the Bear Market Bottom Out? This Indicator May Hold the Answer

    This completely under-the-radar indicator has historically represented a green light for investors to pounce.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • Chinese Markets Tumble as Xi’s Tightening Grip Alarms Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s yuan weakened and country’s stocks tumbled to the lowest level since the depths of the 2008 global financial crisis in Hong Kong, a stark rebuke of President Xi Jinping’s move to stack his leadership ranks with loyalists.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson

  • Down 40%, This Monster Dividend Stock Offers Passive Income and Big-Time Upside Potential

    Shares of Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) have tumbled more than 40% from their peak. Its various funds have significantly outperformed public stock and bond markets. Add that big-time yield to Blackstone's growth prospects and discounted stock price, and it has significant total return potential.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2028

    The timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average has three amazing bargains capable of delivering triple-digit returns hiding in plain sight.

  • Forget Timing the Market Bottom, These 3 Tech Stocks Are a Fantastic Deal

    The bear market has been brutal this year even as businesses have continued to report higher revenue and earnings. Many investors specifically are looking for this Fed pivot as a sign of a market bottom, holding off on making stock purchases until that happens. If this is the case for you, three Fool.com contributors think The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are fantastic deals right now.

  • Dividend Stocks That Do More Than Just Boost Their Payout

    The "Dividend Knights" screen looks at market-beating companies that have paid a dividend for 10 consecutive years and have grown the dividend by more than 10% annually.

  • The S&P 500 has 20% more downside before bottoming, but don't abandon stocks as these 3 sectors show promise, Morgan Stanley stock chief says

    The S&P 500 has more room before finding a bottom in the neighborhood of 3,000 to 3,200, according to Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson.

  • 3 Spectacular Stocks Down 58% to 82% to Buy on the Dip

    Investors looking for long-term growth in this challenging market might want to consider these three stocks.

  • When Should You Buy Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)?

    Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during...

  • 3 Recent Stock Splits That Are Still Screaming Buys

    Let's have a look at three stock-split stocks that, in our opinion, remain screaming buys: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Will Healy (Alphabet): The Google parent is one of the largest in tech. As the owner of the Google search engine, YouTube video site, and Android operating system, it continues to wield considerable influence over the tech world.

  • Stanley Druckenmiller's No. 1 piece of advice for novice investors

    When markets are as volatile as they have been, it’s easy to get caught up in all the things that are going right or wrong at the moment. "Do not invest in the present,” Stanley Druckenmiller, the legendary hedge fund manager currently running Duquesne Family Office, says.

  • "I Co-Signed On A Truck For A Boyfriend": People Are Revealing The Costly Mistakes They Regret The Most, And It's Painful

    "Tried messing with stocks out of boredom during Covid. Ended up getting into options and getting myself in a hole. Instead of accepting my losses, I continued to make more risky investments, and ended up losing about $20k over the course of eight months."View Entire Post ›

  • Big Investor Bought Nvidia and Rivian Stock. It Sold Ford and GM.

    Financial-services giant DNB loaded up on shares of firm Nvidia and electric-vehicle maker Rivian in the third quarter. It cut investments in Ford and GM.

  • U.S. stock futures give up early gains after Wall Street’s best week since June

    The upcoming week is the busiest of the third-quarter earnings season, with 165 S&P 500 companies, including 12 Dow components reporting.

  • Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens

    You've probably heard time and again that it's important to have a rainy-day fund set up "just in case" something unexpected were to happen. But we're now at a time when having an emergency fund is...