GoTo seeks to buck tech sector slump with $1.1 billion Indonesia IPO

FILE PHOTO: A Go-Jek driver rides a motorcycle on a street in Jakarta, Indonesia
Fanny Potkin, Anshuman Daga and Stefanno Sulaiman
·3 min read

By Fanny Potkin, Anshuman Daga and Stefanno Sulaiman

SINGAPORE/JAKARTA (Reuters) - GoTo is banking for a steady market debut after raising $1.1 billion in a relatively cautious IPO, while a booming local share market is cementing expectations that Indonesia's largest tech firm can buck a global downtrend in tech stocks.

Formed by the May merger of ride-hailing-to-payments company Gojek and e-commerce giant Tokopedia, PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk will debut in Jakarta on Monday in the culmination of one of the world's biggest initial public offerings (IPO) so far this year.

Taking advantage of new listing rules, the debut will mark a watershed for the $70 billion digital market of Southeast Asia's largest economy, where record venture funding is creating a wave of startups.

"GoTo is the most differentiated technology company in Southeast Asia. Relative to its peers, diversification is going to be a very important thing that investors will need to get on top of and understand how to properly value the business," said Shane Chesson, a partner at Openspace Ventures, one of Gojek's earliest investors.

Indonesia's digital economy is likely to grow nearly five times to up to $330 billion by 2030 from 2021, showed a study by consultancy Bain & Co and GoTo backers Alphabet Inc and Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd.

While U.S.-listed peers Grab Holdings Ltd and Sea Ltd operate across Southeast Asia, GoTo focuses on Indonesia. With 2.5 million drivers, 14 million merchants and 55 million annual transacting users, GoTo's businesses straddle millions of small and mid-sized firms across the archipelago.

Angus Mackintosh, founder at CrossASEAN Research, said in a report on Smartkarma that key to GoTo's IPO was that it was small and offered only to local investors. "This should mean that there is stronger support."

GoTo is selling 4% in shares with most taken up by funds. Backed by names such as SoftBank Group Corp's Vision Fund 1, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, GoTo is also broadening its investor base by allocating shares to 600,000 drivers.

It will also be first to issue multiple class voting shares and tap new rules allowing unprofitable firms to list directly on the bourse's main board.

Analysts said the size and valuation are lower than expected, and that GoTo likely aimed to avoid a repeat of the experience of e-commerce peer PT Bukalapak.com Tbk.

Bukalapak raised $1.5 billion in July selling 25% of equity after initially targeting $300 million. Its stock debuted strongly but tumbled 25% within days and has halved from its IPO price.

GoTo priced its shares at 338 rupiah ($0.0235), the high end of its indicative range.

Its investors are subject to an eight-month lock-in, or two years for those with multiple class voting shares. With Bukalapak, though there was an eight-month lock-in, some funds could sell up to 10% of holdings immediately.

GoTo will become Indonesia's fourth most-valuable firm at $28 billion, with analysts estimating an index weighting of up to 9%.

"Once you're in the index, all the local funds buy quasi automatically," said one GoTo investor. The IDX is at a record high and is Asia's best-performer this year at 9%.

GoTo President Patrick Cao said weak markets prompted caution with pricing. Still, the firm expects listing to support fundraising and plans to list overseas within two years.

"It is a very challenging environment in the public market now, with market caps of DiDi Global Inc, Grab, DeliveryHero and many others falling below the target valuation of GoTo," said Jianggan Li at advisory Momentum Works.

($1 = 14,357.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Fanny Potkin, Anshuman Daga and Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Recommended Stories

  • Manhattan DA says Trump criminal probe is ongoing

    Alvin Bragg said in a statement Thursday that his investigators and prosecutors are "exploring evidence not previously explored"

  • Mom claims she found a 'giant piece of wood' in bag of Costco frozen chicken: 'Is that weird?'

    A woman alleged that when she opened up a bag of frozen chicken from Costco, there was something she never bargained for inside.

  • ‘Very, very, very bad’: Red Lobster CEO Kelli Valade resigns after only 8 months

    Red Lobster CEO Kelli Valade is resigning after just eight months at the helm of the Orlando-based seafood chain, a quick departure that one industry analyst called “very, very, very bad.” A news release announcing Valade’s resignation did not give a specific reason for her departure, which she called “an incredibly difficult, but necessary, decision.” It is effective April 15. “We’ve ...

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Technology stocks have led the market correction in 2022. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has recovered from its year-to-date (YTD) lows, but remains over 8% down in 2022. The companies below have posted impressive results, which could lead to market outperformance.

  • Wells Fargo Sees a $1.5 Trillion Opportunity for Fintech Companies; These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit

    The digital revolution has changed the world in just the last decade and a half, spawning new technologies, new ways of using technologies, and bringing old businesses into the 21st century. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the financial sector. Banking and financial services have benefited enormously from bringing tech into the mix – and their gains have given us a new word to describe it, fintech. 5-star analyst Jeff Cantwell, of Wells Fargo, lays out the upside case for fintech in no unce

  • Vietnam automaker VinFast files for U.S. IPO to fund expansion

    HAIPHONG (Reuters) -Vietnamese automaker VinFast said on Thursday its Singapore-based holding company had filed for an initial public offering (IPO) with U.S. securities regulators, as it plans spending of $4 billion on its first U.S. factory complex. VinFast, which became the first fully fledged domestic car maker in 2019, is betting big on the U.S. market, where it hopes to compete with legacy automakers and startups with electric SUVs and a battery leasing model. A source familiar with the matter said VinFast would probably look to raise about $2 billion from the offering.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $150,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    Building your retirement account to $1 million may seem like a tall order if you're starting with just $150,000. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often overlooked as a way to grow a retirement account, but they can be a great way to turn $150,000 into $1 million or more. REITs invest in real estate and real estate-related securities, allowing investors to not only diversify their portfolio in real estate but also earn reliable dividends, which can help boost your retirement savings' growth.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy in April and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    Caught in the sell-off of growth stocks, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock has lost more than one-third its value this year, and a staggering 66% of its value in the past six months, as of this writing. It's true that Upstart stock ran up too high too fast, but it's also true that the company is growing rapidly and sitting on trillion-dollar opportunities. If you believe in Upstart's growth story, now's the time to buy.

  • Looking for the Next Stock Split? 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    The recent wave of stock splits has some investors fired up. Similarly, splitting a stock leaves its market cap unchanged, but it makes individual shares more accessible, especially for investors who can't buy fractional shares through their brokerage account. With that in mind, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) could be the next companies to split their stocks.

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • Ford Stock Gets Cut Because the Auto Industry’s Problems Are Getting Bigger

    Barclays analyst Brian Johnson downgrades shares of Ford to Hold from Buy. Inflation is a problem for the analyst.

  • Forbes 2022 billionaires list includes 11 Philadelphia-area residents, with one jumping almost 600 spots

    The top four spots on the Forbes list were held by the same billionaires as last year. Elon Musk surpassed Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos for the top spot.

  • Wells Fargo’s 3 Stock Picks With at Least 60% Upside Potential

    After the stock market’s miserable open to the year, the past month saw strong stock bounces across the board. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ have delivered strong rallies. However, the markets appear to be wobbling again faced with the prospect of more sanctions on Russia and some hawkish comments from the Fed. So, have investors gotten too confident, too quickly? Tracie McMillion, Head of Global Asset Allocation Strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute thinks the risks are “definitely ris

  • 3 Energy Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Investors have changed their view of the midstream space, but given the need for carbon fuels, this rebounding sector could keep going.

  • There’s an Opportunity Brewing in SoFi Stock, Says Analyst

    Between June 2020 and December 2021, either via IPOs or the SPAC route, 24 fintech companies went public. It has been a bruising introduction, however. Since going public, the majority have endured steep share price losses. MoffettNathanson analyst Eugene Simuni lays part of the blame on macro headwinds such as interest rates, inflation, and a ‘risk-off’ mood. However, given the “ferocious” nature of the selloff in fintech names, the analyst thinks the sector wide pullback is “entirely tied to i

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Workhorse Stocks Plunged Today

    With the Nasdaq Composite index dropping by more than 2.5% today, it's not surprising to see many growth stocks taking a beating. Three not-yet-profitable electric vehicle makers fit the bill as speculative growth stocks.

  • Chip Stocks are Leveling Off and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Highly Exposed

    While NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has made a significant 87% return in the past year, current sector movements indicate that the market is losing interest. Markets and even some insiders might be a bit shaken by the high valuation and some large investors may decide to take profits and move on.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo Put His Money in 50 Banks Until Bucks Owner Helped Him Invest

    (Bloomberg) -- Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo had more banks than letters in his name before Avenue Capital Group founder Marc Lasry stepped in. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldThe National Basketball Associa

  • These 6 ‘Dividend Aristocrats’ Have a Strong Pipeline for Cash. That’s a Plus.

    Chubb, ADM, and Exxon Mobil are among the companies whose dividend payments are supported by free cash flow, an indicator of a payout's resilience.

  • As Wild As the Market Gets, Here's 1 Stock I'm Never Selling

    Through thick and thin, this REIT has managed to reward investors. Now that I've bought it, I'm not planning on selling it.