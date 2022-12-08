GoTo Shares Drop to Fresh Low Ahead of Meeting With Investors

Olivia Poh and Fathiya Dahrul
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of GoTo Group fell to yet another record low ahead of a meeting with investors Thursday afternoon, where the Indonesian internet company is expected to explain how it’s being affected by the slump.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The stock has suffered as a lockup on its major shareholders’ stakes expired at the end of November, freeing early backers to reduce their holdings. The unprofitable company is meeting with investors at 2 p.m. Jakarta time in a session accessible online.

Investors are assessing GoTo’s prospects as the ride-hailing and e-commerce provider faces intensifying competition from rivals such as Grab Holdings Ltd. and a deteriorating global economy. GoTo is about six quarters away from a cash crunch, Aletheia Capital said, recommending investors sell the stock.

The stock plunged 6.5% in Jakarta trading — close to the daily limit — leaving it down 70% since its April debut. Indonesia’s largest tech company now has a market value of about $7.6 billion.

Early backers such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and SoftBank Group Corp. were held to an eight-month lockup expiring Nov. 30 to support the stock price following the company’s initial public offering. GoTo’s plan to facilitate controlled stake sales by pre-IPO backers — aimed at avoiding a bigger selloff at once — didn’t come to fruition.

Formed via a merger of ride-hailing provider Gojek and e-commerce firm Tokopedia, GoTo raised $1.1 billion in one of this year’s largest IPOs.

--With assistance from Yoolim Lee.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • GAC’s Ride Hailing Firm Ruqi Is Said to Pick Banks for HK IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Ruqi Mobility, Chinese state-backed automaker GAC Group’s ride-hailing firm, has picked banks including ABC International Holdings Ltd. for its planned Hong Kong initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysMusk Spars With San Fr

  • China Asks Insurers to Buy Bonds as Retail Investors Pull Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators asked the nation’s biggest insurers to buy bonds being offloaded as retail customers pull their cash from fixed-income investments, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at Tw

  • Pando Finance's Ren on ETF

    Junfei Ren, Pando Finance Partner & Chief Executive Officer, discusses two blockchain and innovation ETFs her company launched on Hong Kong Exchange. She also shares her take on crypto assets. She speaks on "Bloomberg Markets Asia".

  • Etisalat Weighs Investment in Vodafone’s African Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Emirates Telecommunications Group Co. is exploring a potential investment in Vodafone Plc’s African business as it seeks to boost its international footprint, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialTreasuries Ra

  • Marcos Says Philippine Inflation Is Running ‘Out of Control’

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said inflation is “running rampant and out of control” after data showed price increases quickened to a 14-year high in November.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets WrapTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomWorld Economy Heads for One of

  • Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks

    Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.

  • Down More Than 40%: Deutsche Bank Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Should investors prepare for a winter full of persistent headwinds? Inflation remains high, rising interest rates are putting a squeeze on capital as well as making consumer credit more expensive, and both the China COVID lockdowns and the Russian war in Ukraine continue to crimp global supply chains. But even though the markets are facing serious headwinds, not every stock is going to react by falling. According to the analysts at Wall Street giant Deutsche Bank, two interesting stocks are like

  • ‘Defense Is the Name of the Game’: Jefferies Suggests 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 13% Yield

    The rollercoaster ride continues in the stock market, and equities have been falling across the board this week. The S&P 500 is down 3.5%, and the Dow has lost some 870 points. The market drop was fueled by uncertainty; recent economic data has been unexpectedly positive, and it’s clouded the forecast for the Fed’s interest rate decision next week. The central bank’s twin mandates, to rein in inflation and to moderate unemployment, frequently run counter to each other, and with inflation running

  • Vietnam's VinFast files for US IPO as it targets global market

    Vietnam's homegrown carmaker VinFast, which plans to sell the first ever Vietnamese car in the United States, said Wednesday it has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the country.

  • BNP Paribas studied 100 years of market crashes — here’s what it says is coming next

    Whether Santa eventually comes or not is still to be determined, with Mr. Claus perhaps postponing a decision until next Tuesday’s CPI release. Strategists led by Greg Boutle, head of U.S. equity and derivatives strategy, are expecting a capitulation event next year. “This would be a departure from the current bear market regime, which has been characterized by a grind lower in equities as P/E multiples have contracted,” they say.

  • Trump Organization tax fraud convictions show downsides of private companies having no independent oversight or outside accountability

    Family-run businesses like Donald Trump's tend to have little outside oversight. AP Photo/Mark LennihanDonald Trump’s family business was found guilty of 17 counts of tax fraud and other financial crimes on Dec. 6, 2022, in a case prosecutors said displayed a “culture of fraud and deception” at the Trump Organization. Allen H. Weisselberg, the company’s former chief financial officer, had previously pleaded guilty to charges and testified before jurors against the Trump Organization – but never

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    One of my more painful investing lessons is that not all high-yielding dividends are sustainable. Several dividend stocks I've owned have slashed or suspended their once-attractive dividends at the first sign of trouble. Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE: CHCT) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE: BNL) are two big-time payouts that should endure an economic downturn.

  • ‘Stay defensively oriented in healthcare, staples, and utilities stocks’: Morgan Stanley suggests 3 names to buy

    Don’t get fooled into thinking the stock market’s recent positive action has legs. Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks it’s time to take profits “before the Bear returns in earnest.” Wilson notes that his team’s tactical targets have been met and thinks the recent run-up has run its course. “Bear market rally runs into our original resistance levels--it's time to fade it,” says Wilson. With the “risk-reward of playing for more upside quite poor at this point,” Wilson

  • Down 76% This Year, Is This Growth Stock Now a Screaming Buy?

    The company's strategy will take time to implement, but it'll make investors a lot richer if it works.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years

    Several technology companies opted for stock splits in 2022 in a bid to make their shares more attractive to investors amid the broader stock market sell-off. Individual shareholders gain shares of the company but each share is worth less, so the overall holding remains unchanged. It does nothing to alter the fundamentals of the company making the split or affect its prospects going forward.

  • Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One...

  • Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

    Shares of many of America's largest banks are tumbling again on Tuesday after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group GS claw back practically all of its losses year-to-date.

  • Knockoff Lotions, Weight Loss Drugs, Chinese News Sites: Inside Alameda’s Investment Portfolio

    The FTX-linked trading firm made a number of unorthodox investments in the months leading up to its stunning collapse.

  • 12 Very High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 very high-yield dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of high-dividend stocks and their performance, and go directly to read 5 Very High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. The soaring inflation and consistent interest rates hike have analysts worried about a full-blown recession in the […]

  • 5 Passive Income Stocks That Can Help Make You Richer

    Dividends are not only great tools to build wealth, but they can provide income while still helping your portfolio grow. Passive income from stocks means cash in your pocket without having to sell shares of the companies you invest in. When searching for great dividend stocks, the consumer goods sector is a great hunting ground because consumer goods companies create products that people tend to buy regardless of how the economy is doing.