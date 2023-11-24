‘You gotta still get out;’ Shoppers return to Beavercreek Walmart after mass shooting

The Beavercreek Walmart has reopened less than a week after a gunman entered and shot four people.

Customers that News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz spoke to Friday morning said that Monday’s shooting was certainly on their minds when they walked through the doors as the store reponed.

“We pray for the people who, you know, were the ones that (were) shot,” Joyce Davis, of Fairborn, said.

Greene County Sheriff’s deputies and Beavercreek police officers were on hand for the store’s reopening. There, some shoppers told News Center 7 that you have to live your life after tragedies like Monday night’s shooting.

“You gotta still get out. Enjoy yourself because any day, anything can happen,” Ben Naas, of Troy, said.

That’s just what Davis and her family are doing – continuing their tradition of Black Friday shopping despite the tragedy that struck their community.

“We’re just gonna go and have a blast and see what the day brings,” Davis said.

Walmart told News Center 7 that they will continue to do whatever they can to help employees that may be concerned or worried about be back at work after Monday’s shooting.

The FBI confirmed Wednesday that the shooter, 20-year-old Benjamin Charles Jones, was partially “inspired by Racially Motivated Extremist Ideology.”

Court documents the News Center 7 I-Team got a hold of showed that investigators removed two Nazi flags and a book on the history of the SS from Jones’ home.

Jones was found dead behind the store’s vison center of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.