Gotten a phone call about missing jury duty? It wasn’t Thurston County Superior Court

Thurston County Superior Court is warning residents of a phone call scam about jury duty.

The calls reportedly falsely tell people they face arrest or a fine for not reporting for jury duty. The court only recently learned about the scam, according to a news release from the court.

Residents will never be asked for money if they fail to report for jury duty or fail to communicate with the court about their summons, according to the news release. The court says it also will never require a juror to meet with a judge or another official about their summons.

All communication with potential jurors is done through official summons, according to the release. Those calling residents as part of this scam are not court staff or law enforcement.

The court recommends residents hang up on these calls. Those who responded to the scam can report the incident to police, according to the court’s juror webpage.

Those with questions about jury service can call the court at 360-754-4107.