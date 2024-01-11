Gottheimer: To jump-start Jersey, we need bold action on jobs, taxes and affordability

I love Jersey. We have so much going for us, from our schools and workforce to our beaches and the Boss. But we are also facing a harsh reality: We are hemorrhaging people and businesses, and the jobs and investments that come with them.

Over the last two years, New Jersey's population dropped again as more than 312,000 residents migrated to other states. One-third of the state’s publicly traded companies left over the last decade. In fact, Jersey ranked eighth in outmigration in the entire country, with families and businesses citing affordability and taxes as their chief reasons for departing. At the same time, in November, at 4.7%, Jersey’s unemployment rate was tied for third-highest in the nation.

As people and businesses leave, so do the tax dollars they pay. That directly affects the great investments we can make as a state, whether in NJ Transit, child care or our schools. My biggest fear is that we get to a place where we don’t have the dollars to invest in our families and communities.

New Jersey cannot tax itself out of crisis

There are some folks who insist that the best way to address this bleed is to tax our way out of it. But, in nearly every category, Jersey is already the highest-taxed state in the country, ranking 44th for highest property and 48th for individual taxes. Our individual tax rate is 10.75%, compared with 6.99% in Connecticut and 3% in Pennsylvania. New Jersey also has the highest business taxes in America.

When you study it, endlessly raising taxes on families and businesses actually forces out more jobs, younger families and seniors who just can’t afford to stay or come here. It stunts long-term growth and investment and punishes those already living, working or doing business in Jersey.

Surprisingly, not too long ago, Jersey’s individual and business tax rates were the lowest in the tri-state area. That’s how we drew jobs and people across the rivers to invest and build our economy. But now, Jersey’s individual and business taxes are the same as, or higher than, our neighbors' — discouraging people and jobs from moving here.

Some of our fellow Blue States — Connecticut, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania — have proved that tax relief for families, lower business taxes and targeted incentives attract jobs and lead to growth. Connecticut has experienced its biggest population increase in nearly two decades. Massachusetts has seen massive economic growth. Pennsylvania has effectively courted New Jersey’s businesses for years. These states aren’t hundreds of miles away. They are right next door.

It's a virtuous cycle, and they’ve proved it: The more jobs you attract or keep in a state, the more income tax revenue that state generates, and the more dollars it has to make key investments. Without growth, a state’s economy slowly wilts away, along with all the things it can do for its residents, especially harder-pressed families.

We have to get smarter about retaining — and attracting — families to NJ

Jersey needs a comprehensive approach that will keep people here and attract new families and jobs. That’s the only way we can jump-start Jersey as a vibrant, growing state, invest wisely and make our state more affordable and attractive. Here's a look at how we could start do just that:

First, we need to lower and stabilize taxes — for families, seniors and businesses. This year, for instance, the state Legislature wisely passed a new property tax break to help our seniors and veterans afford to stay in Jersey. We need to do more to lower individual and small-business tax rates.

Second, we need to invest in job training at all stages of life. For some, college is the right next step, and we need best-in-class community and four-year colleges. For others, as I witnessed recently at a Carpenters Training Center, the best way to make a good living is in a trade. Regardless, growing our economy will take investing in our people.

Third, since New York insists on barreling ahead with its outrageous congestion tax, we should use it as an opportunity to encourage businesses there to move here outright or open satellite offices for their Jersey employees. From financial services to life sciences to cutting-edge startups, we should offer tax incentives for jobs that move to an abandoned suburban office park, urban center or rural area. We will get those dollars back, and then some, when workers start paying income taxes here and not in New York. Those New Jersey-based workers will also eat and shop locally, helping revitalize our economy — and they’ll avoid a long, dreaded commute.

Fourth, we need to make it easier for small businesses to operate and grow. Jersey’s bureaucratic red tape is notoriously cumbersome, and, as a result, other states keep pilfering our jobs. Instead of adding new layers of bureaucracy, we should reexamine job-killing duplication and outdated rules. Gov. Phil Murphy recently signed legislation that will help streamline inspections to get businesses up and running faster. We can protect workers and the environment — and improve efficiency. The sign on Jersey’s door should read “all jobs welcome and appreciated.”

Fifth, we should invest in mass transit, so people can more easily get to work. Congestion tax or not, workers still need to commute to and from New York or around Jersey, and businesses rely upon a first-class infrastructure to operate. Young families don’t want to move here if they’ll be stuck riding an outdated rail or bus system. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, which I helped write and pass, will invest nearly $200 billion in mass transit, roads, bridges and tunnels, including the Gateway Tunnel.

There are other dimensions to our competitiveness — what I call our “Jersey Values” edge — from clean air and water to combating crime and hunger to standing up for choice and child care. More to come on those issues, and on housing costs, another major challenge. But when it comes to jobs and economic opportunity, we can’t tax our way to growth. It’s not working — families and businesses are voting with their feet. We need to create a virtuous cycle by making life more affordable, aggressively attracting more jobs, and investing in our state and families. That will help jump-start Jersey.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a Democrat, represents New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District and is co-chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.

