Gottheimer letter urges return of Andover stop to Amtrak route in Sussex County

An Amtrak stop in Andover has been dismissed by the Federal Railroad Administration, according to a letter sent to Amtrak's chief executive officer from Congressman Josh Gottheimer.

In the Jan. 12 letter to Stephen Gardner, the congressman expressed "strong opposition" to the decision and asked for reconsideration "in light of the extraordinary transit needs of the area and economic benefits" that a station would provide.

Gottheimer noted that the line, which is already funded to rebuild rail tracks along the former Lackawanna Cutoff, is estimated to bring $84 million in economic benefits to the region, which, he said is Amtrack's own estimate.

The rail line also said the train route would mean fewer cars on the road, reducing vehicle emissions and pollution.

Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa-8, talks with the media next to Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-NJ-5, on Aug. 7, 2023, at the site of the potential future Andover train station on Roseville Road.

He also noted that NJ Transit is already at work extending its line (which would be shared by Amtrack) westward from the southern end of Lake Hopatcong with that line ending at Andover, where a train station and associated parking lot is under construction.

NJ Transit's project also includes new track through an enlarged Roseville Tunnel, just to the east of the Andover station location.

Noting that Sussx County is a "transit desert," he noted that many residents, businesses and local elected officials across Sussex County have told him of "the urgent need for more transportation options to New York City."

He went on to ask: "Why would Amtrak limit transportation options at a time of historic infrastructure investment?"

The congressman represents NJ District 5 which includes northern Sussex County, much of Bergen County and parts of Passaic County. Working with him is Congressman Matt Cartwright whose Pennsylvania district includes most of the route from the Delaware Water Gap northward to Scranton.

The NYC-Scranton corridor is being funded by the Bipartisan Intrastructure Bill which includes $66 billion in rail service nationwide, including $22 billion directly to Amtrak.

"I request you do not leave a gap in planning and you provide full support to the Corridor's project sponsors as they develop a scope, schedule and cost estimates," the letter asks.

Sussex County residents have the longest average commute in all of New Jersey and the NJTransit extension to Andover is considered an investment to provide alternatives to automobile commuting for many.

The Amtrak route would use NJ Transit rails up to Andover, follow the Cutoff to cross the Delaware River at the Delaware Water Gap, then head northwestward to Scranton on existing freight rails. That track would be upgraded to passenger rail standards.

The Andover stop would have been between stops in Mount Arlington and Blairstown. Other stops to the west would include the Pennsylvania side of the water gap, then one in East Stroudsburg. Stops to the east of Mount Arlington are along the current NJ Transit lines.

The current plan would include several daily roundtrips from Scranton to New York City with one-way time of just under three hours. Trains will be able to reach up to 100 mph along the Lackawanna Cutoff and ridership is expected to be up to 470,000 riders per year.

As of late Thursday, Gottheimer's office said there has been no response from Gardner's office.

Copies of the letter were also sent to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Amtrak and NJ Transit officials and NJ Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti.

This article originally appeared on New Jersey Herald: Andover NJ Amtrak stop center of congressman's letter