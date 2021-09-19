Gottlieb says COVID origins may never be known, urges intelligence gathering to spot future outbreaks
Scott Gottlieb, M.D., discusses the need for intelligence gathering to spot future pandemics in an exclusive interview airing Sunday on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan." The former FDA commissioner also talks about his upcoming book titled "Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic."