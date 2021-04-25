Gottlieb says nation can take decline in COVID cases "to the bank"

Gottlieb says nation can take decline in COVID cases "to the bank"
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Melissa Quinn
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Washington — Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former head of the Food and Drug Administration, said Sunday the drop in new coronavirus infections across the nation is a "hopeful trend," and Americans can take the declines in new cases "to the bank" as they're being driven by growing vaccination rates and high levels of immunity among the U.S. population.

"Whereas the past trends when we saw cases start to decline, we were somewhat skeptical because we knew a lot of those declines were a result of behavioral changes, people pulling back more, taking more precautions. And then as soon as we sort of let our guard down, we saw cases surge again," Gottlieb said in an interview with "Face the Nation." "Right now, the declines that we're seeing, we can take to the bank."

Transcript: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation"

Gottlieb, who led the FDA under the Trump administration, said cases and hospitalizations are declining nationwide, including in states like Michigan, which was battling a surge in infections. 

"I think that these declines we're seeing are really locked in at this point," he said. "So I don't think we need to be as worried that as we take our foot off the brake, things are going to surge again."

There have been more than 31.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases, though the nation this week saw a 10% drop in average cases from the past week, federal health officials said Friday.

Gottlieb said the public should examine the outlook of the pandemic in the U.S. not solely based on daily new cases, but on the overall vulnerability of the population, which has "reduced substantially" because of vaccinations.

"A lot of older Americans and people who are most vulnerable to COVID, who are most likely to be hospitalized or succumb to the disease, have now been protected through vaccination and are going to be far less likely to have a bad outcome," he said. "So 10,000 cases right now is a lot different than 10,000 cases a year ago when the most vulnerable Americans had no protection from this disease."

Gottlieb predicted the country may not drop below 10,000 new cases daily this summer and said there could be sporadic infections, including outbreaks in summer camps.

"But we need to look at those cases differently," he said. "They're going to probably represent much less disease, much less death, because most of the most vulnerable Americans will have been protected through vaccination. So we need to look at these things differently."

Gottlieb said the rate of hospitalizations is a better measure of the impact of the coronavirus on the country.

With new infections declining, Gottlieb said officials should begin looking at ways to ease strict mitigation measures, including lifting outdoor mask ordinances and limits on outdoor gatherings.

"I think we need to lean more aggressively forward," he said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 225 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered, and 53.1% of the U.S. adult population has received at least one shot. But the nation has reached a point where supply is outpacing demand. 

Last week, President Biden announced a new tax credit for certain businesses that offer employees paid time off to get vaccinated and recover from side effects in an effort to incentivize working adults to get their shots.

Gottlieb said for a portion of the population, such as Americans who work all day and care for their families at night, getting a vaccine isn't convenient. To encourage those people to get their shots, he suggested creating 24/7 vaccination sites and ensure short wait times. He also said some Americans likely are not as anxious as others to get inoculated and said the vaccines need to be marketed aggressively to them.

"We will get more people vaccinated, but the rate of vaccination is going to slow," he said. "That's not a bad thing. We just need to recognize it."

Leaving a mark with gratitude and grace: Remembering Mondale

Gottlieb says U.S. seeing "hopeful trend"

Sherrilyn Ifill predicts DOJ investigation into policing will be "first of many"

Recommended Stories

  • Israel recorded zero COVID-19 deaths in a day for the first time in 10 months

    Israel continues to provide what appears to be a real-time look at the success of its COVID-19 vaccination strategy. For the first time in 10 months, Israel did not record a single COVID-19 death in a 24-hour period on Friday. The last time this happened, the country had enacted strict lockdown measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but that's not the case now. Infections are plummeting even as Israel has gradually lifted restrictions, including an outdoor mask mandate. "Israelis are joyously resuming routines that were disrupted more than a year ago," The Washington Post writes, noting that restaurants and schools are both back to pre-pandemic capacity. So far, evidence suggests the decline is largely thanks to a swift and successful vaccine rollout. Israel has the highest vaccination rate in the world, having administered around 120 doses per 100 people, and about 53 percent of the population has received two doses, which is required for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that's been in use in the country. Read more at BBC. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersJoy Behar says she misgendered Caitlyn Jenner on The View because she 'didn't get enough sleep'India's devastating new COVID wave

  • Bodies pile up as vaccine campaigns sputter and COVID-19 variants spread

    From India to Brazil, the pandemic has reached one of its bleakest points yet.

  • FDA to scrutinize unproven cancer drugs after 10-year gap

    Each year the U.S. approves dozens of new uses for cancer drugs based on early signs that they can shrink or slow the spread of tumors. It spills into public view Tuesday as the Food and Drug Administration convenes the first meeting in a decade to consider clawing back approvals from several cancer drugs that have failed to show they extend or improve life. “Doctors are using these drugs and patients are receiving them with all their toxicities and without knowing whether they actually doing anything,” said Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, a cancer specialist and bioethicist at the University of Pennsylvania.

  • Phelps: NASCAR not considering requiring COVID vaccinations

    NASCAR is not considering mandating its competitors be vaccinated against COVID-19, and President Steve Phelps said Sunday that making it a requirement would be a “slippery slope.” “It is important, in my opinion, that people get vaccinated,” Phelps said before the race at Talladega Superspeedway. Bubba Wallace recently partnered with Novant Health to address the hesitancy some have about getting vaccinated; he and Denny Hamlin are among the very few NASCAR drivers who have publicized receiving their shots.

  • U.S. CDC says children can get within 3 feet at summer camp

    Children attending summer camp can get within 3 feet (1 meter) of each other but should wear masks to limit the spread of COVID-19, according to fresh guidance issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC's updated recommendations for camps, issued on Saturday, have been eagerly awaited by parents as the end of the school year approaches. The agency said its camp guidance aligns with its evidence for social distancing at schools, with at least 3 feet between children - and at least 6 feet (2 meters) when eating and drinking.

  • They're fully vaccinated. But anxiety inhibits them from re-engaging in pre-Covid life.

    “I don’t want to be sitting in a movie theater with ‘patient zero’ of a variant that bucks the vaccine.”

  • Covid financial crisis leaves charities having to ration services

    Charities will "inevitably" be forced to ration their services due to the financial crisis caused by the Covid pandemic, fundraising experts have warned. Breast Cancer Haven announced this week that it was suspending its services after the effects of the crisis reduced its income "significantly". It is believed to be the first charity to fold due to the fundraising shortfall from Covid – but it is already having knock-on effects after another charity, Future Dreams, said it was now left to pick up Breast Cancer Haven's services. The Charities Aid Foundation (CAF), which assists charities including by providing banking services, has warned that the shuttering of smaller charities will impact larger ones. Caroline Mallan, the CAF head of external affairs, said that when smaller charities reduce their services users will turn to bigger ones for help – but those have already had a "huge squeeze on their own finances". Asked whether those bigger charities would also start to limit their services, she said: "I think it's an inevitability that they too will have to start rationing their services. It will inevitably trickle down to the bigger charities as well." Ms Mallan said there has been a "huge funding crunch" in the sector, with estimates that around £10 billion in fundraising was lost over the last year. "The money that's lost is never coming back," she said. Future Dreams, also a breast cancer charity, provided £1million in funding to Breast Cancer Haven to help support a new service centre due to open in London in May. It is understood Breast Cancer Haven will no longer enter into the lease, Nicky Richmond, the chief executive of Future Dreams said, leaving the organisation in a "horrendous position" as it "cannot stand by and see that money and the proposed services disappear". It now faces the prospect of raising a further £500,000 to provide the services at the house. Research from the National Council for Voluntary Organisations (NVCO) showed 43 per cent of charities had already reduced their services since March last year, with almost half (47 per cent) saying their income had dropped. Dan Corry, the chief executive of charity think tank NPC, said: "For some, including household names, the threat is existential. If they fail, or if services are hollowed out to a mere shell, then the most vulnerable in our society are the ones who suffer." Mr Corry added that charity reserves "may not be enough" to see them through, adding: "Charities fulfilling contracts for local and national government have been better insulated, whereas charities who rely on public fundraising and charity shop trading have been far more exposed to significant losses." Between April 2020 and February, the Charity Commission saw a 25 per cent increase in concerns being raised by auditors over reports and accounts. The main issue reported was insolvency or financial difficulties. Helen Stephenson, the commission's CEO, said: "The pandemic has shown that charities make a vital contribution to public life and we know demand has increased for many charities during this time. Meanwhile, there have been reductions in income for many charities as fundraising opportunities have been curtailed and some charities have had to suspend activities due to lockdown." Cancer has been the crisis in Covid's shadow Covid may have dominated the headlines during the past year, but cancer never went away, writes Michelle Mitchell. It's been a crisis in the shadows. Cancer was already one of the biggest health and economic challenges facing the UK, and we lagged behind other countries in cancer survival – more like League Two than the Premier League. The past year has only made the task more challenging. As we come out of the pandemic, this is our next big challenge. To change division, we need leadership, determination and resources. Sadly, one in two people born since 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime, meaning that if you and I were in a room together, the odds are one of us would be diagnosed with cancer. Those are not good odds. The positive and reassuring messaging was that cancer survival has doubled in the last 40 years. But this progress is in jeopardy. Today we face the possibility of cancer survival going backwards for the first time in decades – something no government wants on their watch. At the start of the pandemic, cancer treatments were delayed, screening paused, appointments rescheduled. The Government told people to "stay home" to protect the NHS, and many did exactly that. Worries about safety and fears of burdening their local GP has meant cancer referrals dropped. Around 4.6 million fewer diagnostic tests took place between the beginning of lockdown and February this year in England. And about 46,000 fewer patients started treatment for cancer in the UK compared to the previous year, likely to represent people who haven't been diagnosed. The result? A backlog of tens of thousands of people increasingly worried waiting for a diagnosis, tests or treatment, and impatient for the Government to set out an urgent plan so that their families and friends can have a better chance of surviving.

  • Blockchain Is Changing the World. Should You Buy Bitcoin?

    In 2009, the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto published the now famous white paper that introduced Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). In its pages, the unknown individual (or individuals) proposed a new type of financial system built on blockchain, an innovative record-keeping technology. Since then, both Bitcoin and blockchain have changed the world.

  • How can Big Oil survive a green economy? By capturing — and reusing — carbon dioxide.

    “There’s the thought that we should spend whatever it takes to keep global warming below 2 degrees C," one environmental expert said.

  • Jill Biden gives quiet lesson in juggling first lady role with outside job

    The US president’s wife broke new ground by continuing to teach but her early priorities of vaccinations, community college and military families are more traditional Jill Biden speaks during her visit to The Forty Acres, the first headquarters of the United Farm Workers labor union, in Delano, California, on 31 March. Photograph: Reuters “It doesn’t hurt, I promise.” Jill Biden’s words of reassurance were offered to a woman at a vaccination clinic in New Mexico. “Normally I’m scared of them! Let me tell you, it’s so fast. Are you a little scared?” When the woman nodded yes, the masked first lady walked across the room to stand with her. And when the woman averted her eyes from the needle, Jill consoled: “I can’t look either. Just look at me. It doesn’t hurt. Really.” Jill was kicking off a three-day tour of the south-west to push the White House goal of addressing coronavirus vaccine hesitancy. Yet on Thursday, before visiting the country’s biggest Native American reservation, the Navajo Nation, she still found time to teach – via Zoom – her English composition class at a community college near Washington. The trip generated few headlines or controversies, much like the rest of her first hundred days as presidential spouse. But in her understated way, Jill has been redefining the role as a working woman unafraid to take on political causes. She has already made history as the first first lady to hold a paid job outside the White House, working as an English professor at Northern Virginia Community College (Nova). She has travelled the country to champion Joe Biden’s policy agenda. She has also triggered headlines with her fashion choices such as CNN’s “Jill Biden is rocking a new look for first ladies”. Yet the 69-year-old grandmother has done most of it under the radar, generating less heated emotions or morbid fascination than predecessors such as Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama and Melania Trump. Instead she has mirrored her husband’s ability to cool the political temperature. “She’s actually been pretty low-key, it seems to me,” said Monika McDermott, a political science professor at Fordham University in New York. “She is abiding by standard first lady early on protocol, which is just to provide support but not necessarily be really out there. She’s not taking on the aggressive Hillary Clinton model which was, we know, horribly unpopular.” Jill Biden speaks with a student as she tours Benjamin Franklin elementary school in Meriden, Connecticut, on 3 March. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images With eight years as second lady and decades in public life, Jill is arguably the best-prepared first lady in history. She grew up just outside Philadelphia and began teaching English at a high school in Wilmington, Delaware, in 1976. She married then-senator Biden in New York the following year and became the mother of his two sons, Beau and Hunter. Their daughter, Ashley, was born in 1981. In 2007 she received doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Delaware. During Biden’s eight years as vice-president, she combined her duties as second lady with teaching at Nova. She has said: “Teaching isn’t just what I do, it’s who I am.” Jill was an active surrogate during Biden’s presidential election campaign and as first lady has, as expected, advocated for community colleges, military families and efforts to fight cancer. But she has also travelled to states such as Alabama and New Hampshire to promote her husband’s $1.9tn coronavirus relief package, which passed Congress without any Republican votes. Anita McBride, a fellow in residence at American University in Washington and former chief of staff to the ex-first lady Laura Bush, said: “She doesn’t mind wading into politics, that’s for sure, and I think during the campaign she was very strong and very direct in her language about the difference between her husband’s character and Donald Trump’s. Jill Biden speaks with a woman who had just received a Covid-19 vaccination during a visit to Albuquerque, New Mexico on Tuesday. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AP “She was an effective campaigner for him beyond the traditional role of a spouse being out there to do events, to help raise money, to help talk about your personal life with the candidate, what kind of family person they are.” But years of experience have also shown Jill the official and unofficial limits of her new role. While she is clearly more engaged with policy than Melania Trump, she has stopped short of emulating Clinton, who was tapped by husband Bill to lead a taskforce on health reform and had her own office in the West Wing. Kate Andersen Brower, author of First Women: The Grace and Power of America’s Modern First Ladies, said: “She sees herself as a healer in chief. She is touting some of the administration’s policies but she’s not taking on very controversial issues. She’s talking about the vaccine, she’s talking about community college and how it should be free in her opinion, but I haven’t seen her talk a lot about gun control or immigration.” Brower took part in an off-the-record call with Jill and a few other journalists a couple of months ago. “Generally she talked – and she said this publicly – about wanting to be this source of compassion and empathy for people, especially working mothers during the pandemic. Jill Biden speaks about military families during a virtual event from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus on 7 April Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images “She has done a good job of exuding the kind of compassion that we have been missing over the last four years but I don’t think we’ve seen as much of her as I thought we would. Part of that is the pandemic, but also she’s teaching and that’s a balancing act, a difficult needle to thread.” This might partly explain why Jill has not elicited the same visceral backlash as the two women who came before her. She has avoided the kind of gaffes that would make her a lightning rod for rightwing criticism. When in December an opinion column in the Wall Street Journal called for her to drop the title “Dr”, it was widely condemned as a sexist attack. Jill is known as “Dr B” to her students at Nova, where she continues to teach remotely during the pandemic. Jimmie McClellan, the dean of liberal arts at the college and her supervisor, said: “We still see her as a colleague as opposed to whatever hat she may wear when she’s not on campus. “That’s the way she prefers it because she wants to separate these two parts of her life. She has her career and her husband has his career and she’s not really defined by her husband’s career, but by her own. She’s a professor of English and she earned the title of doctor and she uses it, as do I.” Moving to the most famous address in America hasn’t changed her, McClellan added. “She didn’t change when she became second lady. She didn’t change when she wasn’t second lady any more and she hasn’t changed now. She’s still a dedicated teacher.”

  • ‘Melanin is not a weapon’: Downtown Raleigh marchers protest police killings

    Police in Raleigh declared this assembly ‘unlawful’ and threatened arrests after protesters moved barricades. Soon after, the protest ended without drama.

  • 9 Common Skincare Ingredients You'll Want to Avoid If You Have Acne

    Read the labels carefully.

  • 6 Cincinnati Bengals players team could trade during 2021 NFL draft

    Here are some names the Cincinnati Bengals could trade during the 2021 NFL draft.

  • The Ohio State University and Marc Jacobs strike agreement over who gets to use the word 'THE'

    The two have been in an ongoing legal battle over perceived confusion over the stylized use of the word "THE" on apparel and merchandise.

  • Ex-White House aide reveals 'inside story' of what happened when Trump claimed injecting disinfectant could cure COVID-19

    Olivia Troye, who served on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, shared how then-President Donald Trump veered off-course in a press briefing.

  • India virus patients suffocate amid oxygen shortage in surge

    Indian authorities scrambled Saturday to get oxygen tanks to hospitals where COVID-19 patients were suffocating amid the world’s worst coronavirus surge, as the government came under increasing criticism for what doctors said was its negligence in the face of a foreseeable public health disaster. For the third day in a row, India set a global daily record of new infections. The 346,786 confirmed cases over the past day brought India’s total to more than 16 million, behind only the United States.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Some Top Picks for Their Daughter's Name

    Meghan's due date is this summer!

  • Covid: Countries send aid to ease India's oxygen emergency

    The UK is sending oxygen machines and ventilators while France and the US are also sending supplies.

  • Republican Congresswomen Were ‘Horrified’ By GOP Men's Sexist Comments About Liz Cheney: Report

    One former Congresswoman said many Republican men "would do better to have the guts and grit of" Rep. Cheney, who faced fierce backlash after voting to impeach Donald Trump in January

  • 3 Companies Quietly Amassing Treasure Troves of Data

    For proof of the big-data trend, consider that just 2 zettabytes (which is over 2 billion terabytes) of data were created worldwide in 2010, according to Statista. This is partly why data analytics and AI are such hot technology trends.