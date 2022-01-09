Gottlieb says Omicron wave is set to hit Midwest next

The Hill

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) disclosed Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19 this week, becoming the latest member of Congress to contract a breakthrough case of the virus amid the current nationwide surge in cases due to the omicron variant.McCaul confirmed that he is fully vaccinated and boosted and is "recovering each day." In the meantime, McCaul said he will cast votes by proxy next week "for my health and the safety of others," in...