Gottlieb says vaccines could be approved for kids 5-11 by end of October

The tipped wage scale allows restaurants to pay workers less than the legal minimum wage. Some unscrupulous owners nevertheless try to get away with paying even less Restaurant workers and their unions have been fighting to eliminate the tipped wage and replace it with a single $15 minimum wage for years. Photograph: Leigh Vogel Leigh Vogel/UPI/REX/Shutterstock This may come as a shock to some but there’s a different minimum wage for restaurant employees than for workers in most other industries