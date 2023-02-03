Gouldsboro man sentenced for sexually assaulting girl in Duryea

Feb. 3—WILKES-BARRE — A man from Gouldsboro who admitted to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Duryea was sentenced to state prison Thursday.

Philip Michael Lynott, 24, of Navaho Path, was caught with a partially undressed girl when a Duryea police officer investigated a suspicious vehicle parked in a bay of a car wash on Foote Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. Sept. 27, 2021, according to court records.

Police said the pair were engaged in a sex act.

Lynott appeared before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr., who sentenced him to two-to-six years in state prison on charges of aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault. Lynott pled guilty to the charges Aug. 22.

Lynott is also compelled to lifetime registration as a sexual offender under the state's Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Sklarosky permitted Lynott's sentence to run at the same time to a sentence imposed in Wayne County in May on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment. Lynott was sentenced to nine months to three years in Wayne County.

Lynott is also facing open firearm offenses in Lackawanna and Monroe counties.