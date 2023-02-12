Gouverneur man charged after 72-year-old's body found in cemetery

Feb. 12—GOUVERNEUR — A 22 year old has been arrested on charges of second-degree murder after state police say they found a 72-year-old man dead under suspicious circumstances in East Side Cemetery.

According to a state police news release, Frederick A. Wing, 22, of Gouverneur, has been charged with second-degree murder. Police said he has been arraigned in Rossie Town Court and held at the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail pending further court appearances.

According to the release, around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, troopers were called to the East Side Cemetery on Van Buren Road for a reported dead body.

When they arrived, they found the body of Ronald E. Durham, 72, of Gouverneur, dead under what they said are suspicious circumstances.

Police said their investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy on the body of Mr. Durham will be completed Sunday.

State police officials could not be reached immediately for further comment.