Gouverneur man found dead hours after alleged bar fight

Feb. 22—GOUVERNEUR — A man involved in a bar fight last week was later found dead in his home, police said Tuesday.

Police said Andrew D. Johnston, 38, of 18 Johnstown St., Apt. D, was found dead Feb. 13.

He was reported as unconscious and not breathing to Gouverneur Police and Volunteer Rescue Squad. They found him at about 1:03 p.m., village police said in a news release issued Tuesday. He was determined to be dead upon arrival, police said.

An investigation found that Mr. Johnston was involved in an altercation earlier that day at about 1:36 a.m. at Serendipity Bar, 9 William St. Police are asking anyone with information to contact village police at 315-287-2121.

St. Lawrence County Coroner Kevin J. Crosby went to the apartment and an autopsy was ordered. The autopsy was performed by Dr. Robert Stoppacher at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton.

Police said the cause and manner of death are still pending investigation.

Village police are working with the St. Lawrence County District Attorney's Office on the investigation. They said they do not believe there is a threat to the public, and the investigation is ongoing.

New York State Police also assisted at the scene.