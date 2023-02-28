Gouverneur prison inmate indicted in murder of another inmate

Feb. 28—GOUVERNEUR — An inmate at Gouverneur Correctional Facility was arraigned Monday on an indictment alleging he murdered another inmate last year.

Londell A. Dyson, 33, of Poughkeepsie, is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault. A grand jury earlier this month handed up an indictment charging him with those felony counts.

State troopers say that on May 9, they responded to a report of an unresponsive inmate at the Gouverneur state prison. They say Dyson killed Hipolito Nunez, 30, of New York City. They had been housed in the prison's residential rehabilitation unit. Police said Gouverneur Rescue Squad initiated lifesaving measures, but were unsuccessful and Mr. Nunez was pronounced dead.

Following an autopsy, his death was ruled a homicide. The cause of death was determined to be blunt-force trauma to the head with evidence of strangulation. Police said their investigation revealed the two had been in a "physical altercation resulting in Nunez's death."

Dyson had been serving a seven-year sentence for a second-degree strangulation conviction from 2016, according to Department of Corrections and Community Supervision records.

He was remanded to DOCCS custody at the St. Lawrence County jail in Canton following his arraignment this week in county court.